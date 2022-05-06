Referee Kevin Ortega would have received gifts from Boca Juniors prior to the duel against Always Ready

The Bolivian press revealed a video denouncing alleged gifts to the arbitral trio headed by the Peruvian, Kevin Ortega previous duel between Boca Juniors vs Always Ready for date 4 of the Copa Libertadores.

The video found on the social networks of Bolivian journalists, Jaime Vega and Ernesto Moreno, published. “In the Always Ready press group they denounce that before the game the referees would have received presents from Boca Juniors,” he indicates.

Then add, Vega. “About the video that I published. There is the evidence that was uploaded in the press group of and they indicate that the referees received gifts from Boca Juniors before the match for the Copa Libertadores and where the referee gave Boca a penalty”.

While Ernesto Moreno posted. “Always Ready denounces that the referees of the match against Boca led by the Peruvian Kevin Ortega received gifts from the Argentine team before the match“.

It should be noted that the arbitral trio headed by the Peruvian, Kevin Ortega, was made up of the referees: Michael Orué, Jesús Sánchez and Augusto Menéndez.

Ortega was criticized by the Bolivian press for the penalty he charged in favor of Boca Juniors in the first half (31′). For the highland media, the Peruvian’s decision was wrong.

As is known, Boca Juniors won 1-0 to alwaysready 1-0 with a goal from Salvio. The Peruvians, Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advíncula played as starters.