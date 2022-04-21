Referee of América vs León insulted Víctor Dávila

The Lion Club authentic harakiri was applied in the match against America club on the Day 15 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League, because the emeralds ended up with 3 players expelled in the match, facilitating the process of the match for the azulcremas, who ended up winning the game 2 goals for zero.

One of those expelled, Víctor Dávila, would have received the red card because he hurled an insult at the referee of the match, Diego Montaño Robles, who responded with another foul word to the La Fiera player.

Montaño and Dávila would have held a dialogue during the match and it was at that moment that the León player questioned him about a play, addressing the referee inappropriately.

At minute 60, the whistler whistled for a foul in favor of América and at that moment Dávila arrived and began the talk with Montaño, but at one point in the conversation, the whistler reached into his back pocket and took out the red cardboard, leaving perplexed Dávila, who did not claim for the expulsion.

What did he tell you? According to unofficial reports, Dávila would have claimed him for an alleged foul, but he used an insult to address the whistler and he responded with a red card and another insult for the footballer.

“Did the mother P*to lie to me?” Montaño would have said to the player.

On the other hand, according to TUDN, Montañño would have revealed to the VAR that the León footballer would have questioned him, What did you mark the fuck?, That’s why the expulsion.

Dávila’s expulsion was the second of three suffered by the León; the first at minute 47, the second at 60′ and the third at 85′.

