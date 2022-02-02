Referee Serra on the mistake of Milan-Spezia: “I thought ‘let’s hope Messias throws it out'”

Marco Serraspeaking into the microphones of Sky Sportsreturns to the unfortunate episode in the Milan-Spezia final, with the 2-1 goal rendered useless by the failure to apply the advantage: “In my head there was an error of priority, I focus on Rebic and Bastoni and I think that if he touches it is a foul, he cannot fail to do it in that situation. Focusing on that I lose the complete scenario and forget about Messias who is shooting on goal. I remember thinking ‘let’s hope you don’t throw it in’. Correct mistake from the VAR it remains an error of the referee, but it returns the sporting truth, in this case he cannot intervene however and it is even heavier. it’s up to him to miss an empty goal. I think many of us would have had the exact same reaction. ”

In a sort of perfect crime, on the next counterattack Spezia scores 2-1:

“I think I said ‘I don’t believe it’ at the earphone. In the locker room then Florenzi passed me and was heartbroken like me, Calabria who was the captain and all the others pass by: they support me, they tell me that everyone is wrong and to go forward. Ibra told me to be strong and to react, I was very pleased and I think the gesture was appreciated “.

How much did you sleep the next night?

“An hour on the sofa, no more”.

The message that relieved you, among the many received?

“Better to have all the bad luck in one game than one bad luck per game”.

What Rocchi told you in his phone call?

“This is Serie A, no one leaves behind here, you will return to refereeing, maximum serenity”.

And Trentalange?

“He asked me how things had gone and he too urged me to go on.”

Within this story, what bothered you most and what most liked?

“I don’t know how to answer, I’m just saying that I can’t wait to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.”