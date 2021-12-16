“Referee-VAR dialogues?”: Rocchi’s promise

Gianluca Rocchi, referee designator for Serie A and Serie B, spoke today on the sidelines of the meeting at the VAR center in Lissone.

The former whistle has confirmed that they are working to make publicly listen to the referees’ dialogues, reiterating his confidence in the current path undertaken by the Federation:

“We are satisfied with how young employees are responding, I want to thank the international experts who are giving me a big hand, sometimes taking a step backwards. However, there is a lot of work to be done, when there is inexperience there are also many things to improve“.

“It is not easy to explain the subjectivity if you do not accept that behind the monitor there is a person who decides or a referee on the field who decides regardless of what you may think. We are trying to give the referees a different image, because they are sometimes challenged for aspects that make us angry. We will try to have our dialogues heard publicly in the future as well, because we have nothing to hide. We try to prepare the children so that they have an expendable communication, pardon the term. Working on communication helps us, it makes us go better“.