“Referee without personality, there was no Milan penalty”

A few too many mistakes on a technical level, did you dislike the team here?

“Yes, my team did. Even in the 2-0, in the 2-1 and up to the moment of red in Karsdorp we were in the game but on a technical level it was a low game. We lose the ball with tremendous ease, our quality it was very low but we were always in the game. To talk about technical problems I must also talk about the referee and the Var, because I still haven’t received any images where it is clear that the one whistled against Milan in the first half is a penalty. to see. You can see the movement of Tammy who opens her arm but you do not see the pure and clear contact. Aureliano was at home but surely he wanted to stay here, I spoke to Chiffi and asked him for the clip of the episode to see the penalty , because my analysts can’t find a reason … If you compare this rigor to that of Zaniolo and Ibanez, they are all penalties. If it were for me none of these would be. We just want uniformity. For this reason I think that we played on a technical level or low, but at the referee level we are always unlucky “.

If I had been on the side of Milan I would have wanted it, if I had been on the side of Rome sincerely … (Barzagli’s question, ed).

“You have been in football for a lifetime and you say so, that’s exactly why the Var has to stay calm, shut up and drink tea and let go of the game. If you want to be a phenomenon, call Chiffi, who didn’t have the Personality. At San Siro against Milan, go to the monitor, we are little ones. I understood from the beginning. But I don’t want to hide the fact that on a technical level we played a low overall game. “