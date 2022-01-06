“Referee without personality, there was no Milan penalty”
ROME – Bad defeat of Roma at San Siro against Milan. José Mourinho’s team has indeed been beat 3-1 for the networks of Giroud, Messias and Leao. Abraham’s goal, the seventh in the league, was useless. At the end of the match José Mourinho spoke to Dazn’s microphones to comment on the race.
A few too many mistakes on a technical level, did you dislike the team here?
“Yes, my team did. Even in the 2-0, in the 2-1 and up to the moment of red in Karsdorp we were in the game but on a technical level it was a low game. We lose the ball with tremendous ease, our quality it was very low but we were always in the game. To talk about technical problems I must also talk about the referee and the Var, because I still haven’t received any images where it is clear that the one whistled against Milan in the first half is a penalty. to see. You can see the movement of Tammy who opens her arm but you do not see the pure and clear contact. Aureliano was at home but surely he wanted to stay here, I spoke to Chiffi and asked him for the clip of the episode to see the penalty , because my analysts can’t find a reason … If you compare this rigor to that of Zaniolo and Ibanez, they are all penalties. If it were for me none of these would be. We just want uniformity. For this reason I think that we played on a technical level or low, but at the referee level we are always unlucky “.
If I had been on the side of Milan I would have wanted it, if I had been on the side of Rome sincerely … (Barzagli’s question, ed).
“You have been in football for a lifetime and you say so, that’s exactly why the Var has to stay calm, shut up and drink tea and let go of the game. If you want to be a phenomenon, call Chiffi, who didn’t have the Personality. At San Siro against Milan, go to the monitor, we are little ones. I understood from the beginning. But I don’t want to hide the fact that on a technical level we played a low overall game. “
You are always in the game, but looking at the ranking, something is missing.
“We are where our quality plus all the refereeing episodes we have had we have to stay. We are a medium quality team that could have had 3-4-5-6 points more, but we are there. If I look at the first goal and the last rigor are two clear examples where with the ball you create scoring situations for the opponents. Then there are other moments in which we have made a lot of mistakes from a technical point of view, but I have no organizational or tactical problems, but only a lack of this quality technique. I must say that I don’t understand the work Daniele (Chifii, ed.) did in the match and Aureliano in the office. I don’t understand, it’s difficult “.
What weighs the most today? The result or the absences against Juve?
“Right now the result because it’s 0 points, but as soon as I get out of here I start thinking about the next match and it will be tough for us. We have some difficulties and we try to improve in this market too, let’s see if it is possible to close something we are working on. before this match even if the players can only train with us for one day. “