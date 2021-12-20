“Referees need respect, too many statements over the top”

The head of the Italian whistles: “Talking after the match? It remains a dream of mine, but we need more culture. Too many statements over the top”

Alfredo Trentalange go back to talking about the possibility of allow the referees to present themselves to the microphones after the match: “We talked about it, it remains a dream of mine that I think is achievable when there is more culture and reciprocity – said the president of The Hague to the microphones of the Parliament -. At the end of the race I still see certain statements over the top . More than justifying, the referees or the association are willing to explain certain decisions, which is a different thing. ” Then he commented on i discussed arbitration episodes of Milan-Naples and Atalanta-Rome: “Cancel the goals? Right decisions, in the case of Palomino there is a contact and Giroud has an impact on the action”.

The head of the Italian whistles has investigated the matter: “There is always room for discussion on these episodes, the offside clearly states that if a player impacts the opponent’s ability to play the ball, currently, he is offside. In Palomino’s case there is a contact and it is difficult to to say that there is no offside. Then certainly the way in which the right decision to cancel the goal was reached could have been different, with the referee having to go and do an ‘on field review’. you have to see if the offside player has impacted the opponent in any way and, from what I have seen, does it impact. “

Trentalange stressed that there are still some to see the referees talking on TV after the match obstacles to overcome: “We are getting closer, but as we move forward I hear statements that can hurt. I hope these times come quickly. We need a respectful environment from all points of view, the whole system must grow. A confrontation between coaches-referees and referees- journalists? I think they should increase these meetings, to speak the same language and to improve the culture of this country “.

The former whistle then made a point on the first round: “I am not one who gives votes, I leave the balance to others. From our point of view it is positive, but without exalting us, because we are only halfway through. If we consider the employment of many young people, Rocchi (designator since July , ed) is doing a formidable job, with great attention and balance to the group. Congratulations also to the most experienced, who with great responsibility have given space to young people. Their inclusion in the group is an important factor, I am always here to fight against crisis of vocation and the violence that often arises from the use of the word. We accept criticism, but we should not go further. Being a referee as a young person helps in the formation of the person “.