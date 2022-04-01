References to Olivia Wilde? Harry Styles premiered the music video for his new single

UNITED STATES-. Harry Styles gave his fans what they wanted and released the music video for his new single As It Was. Last week the former One Direction announced the release of his third studio album, which will be titled Harry’s House. The singer revealed in Instagram the cover of his future album, and also shared that it will be available to listen on May 20.

In the music video for his new single, As It Was, styles she goes out dancing while wearing a bright red jumpsuit with sequins of the same color. The Sign of the Times singer flaunts his moves on a giant turntable and on some brick city streets, as he sings on the chorus: “In this world, it’s just us/You know it’s not the same as before.” .

On the first single from their third album, styles makes a clear reference to his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. “Leave America, two children, follow her,” the star sings. The director of Booksmart shares her children Otis and Daisy with her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis. The duo began dating after meeting on the set of the actress’s second film, Don’t Worry Darlingstarring the artist and Florence Pugh.

Harry Styles will release his album on May 20

As It Was also included the voice of the supposed goddaughter of styles, Ruby Winston. The daughter of the former One Direction’s friend, Ben Winston, got a credit for “Other” contributions on the song, which begins with a child’s voice saying, “Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight.” In support of the star, the producer shared in Twitter The musical video.

Before debuting with his new musical stage, styles advanced the arrival of his new single on social networks. On Monday, March 28, the singer posted an image from the music video in which he appeared with his back to the camera as he headed down a hallway. The young man also released the trailer for his new album, which contains shots of people and places ranging from a city street to an empty theater.



