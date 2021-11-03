Refinanced car eco-bonus, all the new incentives: here’s how to book the contribution – GUIDE

Ecobonus auto refinanced, the new incentives arrive: how to book the contribution – GUIDE

From 10 of Wednesday 27 October it will be possible to book incentives for the purchase of low-emission vehicles on the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform, after the Tax Decree that refinanced the automotive fund with an additional 100 million euros for 2021 was published in the Official Journal .

“We are satisfied with this refinancing of the auto eco-bonuses, which we strongly wanted to be included in the tax decree”, declares the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti who adds: “It is another concrete sign of the attention we are paying to favor the transition towards green by facilitating consumers. As Mise we also work to accompany our industry in the process of reconversion of the automotive sector, taking into account that the demands of the market are positioning themselves on electric and low-emission production ».

The new resources are distributed by allocating:

65 million to purchase vehicles with emissions between 0-60 g / km CO2.

The contribution is also recognized for leased purchases and differs according to the emission band (0-20 or 21-60) and the presence of a vehicle to be scrapped.

In particular, for electric vehicles with emissions between 0-20 g / km, a contribution of up to 6,000 euros with scrapping and 4,000 without scrapping is recognized, while for hybrid vehicles with emissions between 21-60 g / km a contribution is recognized. up to 2,500 euros with scrapping and 1,500 euros without scrapping.

– Twenty million for the purchase of commercial and special vehicles, of which 15 million exclusively for electric vehicles. The contribution is recognized up to a maximum of 8,000 euros and differs on the basis of the «Total Ground Mass – MTT» and the power supply.

– Ten million to purchase vehicles with emissions between 61-135 g / km CO2, exclusively with scrapping. A contribution of 1,500 euros is recognized.

– Five 5 million for the purchase of used M1 category vehicles, of a Euro class of no less than 6 and emissions of up to 160 g / km of CO2. A contribution of up to 2,000 euros is recognized, calculated on the basis of the emission band.

To take advantage of the contribution, it is necessary to scrap a car registered before January 2011, or that has reached ten years of age in the period in which the eco-bonus is requested.

Choose the category of FAQ that interests you.

The process consists of 4 stages: Step 1 – Booking of contributions

The sellers register in advance in the Resellers Area ;

; book the contributions relating to each individual vehicle, obtaining, according to the availability of resources, a booking registration receipt;

confirm the operation within 180 days of booking, communicating the license plate number of the new vehicle delivered and attaching the required documentation. Phase 2 – Payment of contributions

The contribution is paid by the seller to the buyer by offsetting the purchase price. Step 3 – Reimbursement of contributions to the seller

The manufacturers or importers of the new vehicle reimburse the seller the amount of the contribution. Step 4 – Recovery of the amount of the contribution

The manufacturers or importers of the new vehicle receive the necessary documentation from the seller and then recover the amount of the contribution in the form of a tax credit.

Contributions

© All rights reserved