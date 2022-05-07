Reflections on motherhood

the dark daughter (United States, 2021) is the feature film directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal; hers is also the script based on the homonymous novel by Elena Ferrante.

Leda (Olivia Coleman), mother of two adult daughters, Bianca and Marta, goes to the sea in search of a quiet place to read, write and rest.

While on the beach, she meets a family she doesn’t identify with and has a little problem. The matriarch is Callie (Dagmara Domińczyk), who is pregnant.

Also in the group is Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter Elena (Athena Martin). Nina remembers Leda when she, as a postgraduate student in literature, had to face her motherhood.

Leda in those days is revealed as impulsive and anguished. There is something in her that bothers her and makes her suffer, but she doesn’t know what is hers. She herself is surprised by her performance.

He watches Nina, who becomes overwhelmed by taking care of Elena. When she sees her she is reminded of raising her daughters while she had to prepare papers and lectures.

In a series of flashbacksthe film returns to the time of the young Leda, played by Jessie Buckley, who with great effort tries to balance her studies with the care of her small and precocious daughters.

Nina on the beach takes on a lover, the young Irishman Will (Paul Mescal). Leda notices. She, already married, at a conference where she is presenting a paper, leaves with a renowned scholar of literature. She leaves her husband and her daughters for days.

Inside Leda lives a series of contradictions and tensions. She goes from guilt to anxiety, and from despair to courage. Not knowing why she keeps a doll that she loses to Nina’s daughter. She sees how the girl suffers, but still she does not return her.

The director, following the work of Ferrante, addresses the issue of motherhood. Not all women can be or want to be mothers. Some experience it as a permanent conflict. Mothers do not always have to feel happy for giving life.

The film shows, in an open way, the tensions caused by the responsibility of motherhood in general and in particular early motherhood. The roles that society assigns to women who are mothers. It is a different vision than what is commonly shown in the cinema.

Specialized critics recognize the extraordinary work of director Maggie Gyllenhaal. There is also agreement on the quality of the adaptation of the script, which is also his work. Her debut raises a lot of future expectations. There is an acknowledgment of photography and all of her performances, in particular that of Olivia Colman.

At the Venice Film Festival, the film won Best Screenplay. At major film festivals, she was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. And in others also like Best film and Best direction.

It can be seen on Netflix.

the dark daughter

Original title: The Lost Daughter

Production: United States, 2021

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Screenplay: Maggie Gyllenhaal. From a novel by Elena Ferrante.

Cinematography: Helene Louvart

Music: Dickon Hinchliff

Starring: Olivia Coleman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Dagmara Domińczyk, Alba Rohrwacher, Ed Harris, Peter Saraard, Paul Mescal (…)

