Reform “medical work” and other health and socio-health professions

A new working relationship that enhances being a professional and that develops the intrinsic and specific nature of medical working time and that has only one goal: the best professional performance of the doctor, of all doctors, in science and conscience for health protection in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation. Of course, to be really effective and efficient, the above could only include the set of health and social health professions operating in the NHS, which is very obvious and does not need further motivations.

08 FEB – We were about to write this article on the reform of bargaining in health and on the legal status of doctors and other health professions when we read the intervention of the President of FNOMCEO and we allow ourselves to make the following considerations.





In various articles we had already raised the problem of the need for a profound and radical reform of both the legal status of the health professions, including doctors, and the consequent collective bargaining.





The tragic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted that the rules on which medical work has been based up to now, both employees and under agreements and by analogy also of the other health professions, have shown all their inadequacy both to deal with an emergency situation and unfortunately it is not yet defined, but also the normal routine activity and the workload accumulated in these two years (screening, scheduled surgery not performed, etc.).

A situation that has thrown into prostration professionals engaged in years of extreme suffering and that has generated burnout, disaffection and the desire to leave public work and in particular hospital work.

It is therefore necessary for us that the Republic, understood as Parliament, Government and Regions, is able to reform “medical work” but also health and social health, taking it as a priority for the real, universal and public implementation of the right to individual and collective health as a consequence for the good health of society, of the economy of our Nation: therefore no longer health expenditure considered a cost but the main investment that the State must finance and carry out before any other, indeed a premise for other investments and for sustainable development.

Certainly it is equally necessary and indispensable to implement the training of specialist doctors, of general practitioners who must have a university specialization, of nurses and other health professionals and consequently to hire them before they emigrate abroad.

A great training project aimed at adequately responding to new health needs, after too many years of cuts in staff, enhancing and appreciating for this central and strategic objective also the training capacity for teachers, staff and structures of the NHS in agreement with the universities.

But equally central, strategic and enormously necessary is a strong, incisive and discontinuous legislative reform measure which should include the following fundamental and strategic axes.

The five axes of change

1) To consider the NHS staff a “special category” that has its own specific rules different from other public sectors not only for its mission of protecting a constitutionally guaranteed right but for its intrinsic complexity made up of over thirty graduate professions who they work there with their recognized autonomy and professional competence;

2) Consider the operators of the medical, health and social health professions in working relationship with the NHS, an integral part of the process of planning, organization, monitoring, verification and consequent reshaping of health policy choices and production lines of the same in all the levels of the NHS itself, national, regional and company. A path to be achieved through innovative methods of effective participation that guarantee consultation, understanding and sharing, also ensuring the right to criticism and dissent, scientifically and professionally motivated;

3) The innovative methods of participation can only be guaranteed to trade union representatives but also, at company level, exercised by the professionals themselves both by democratically reforming the Healthcare Council and the Department and District Councils in order to ensure maximum participation and a guarantee to proactive criticism, which means denying the monochromatic and sometimes autocratic role of the General Manager. In this perspective, the review of corporate governance with the establishment of a plural “supervisory committee” can represent an indispensable tool for management that is open to the contribution of other social actors;

4) The medical, health and social health work should be carried out guaranteeing and making the most of its potential, autonomy and intrinsic capacity of one’s professional knowledge and action, minimizing non-health obligations that could fall within the competences of those professionals who hold positions managerial / top management or, if of lesser importance, by forming a specific profile of health / clinical secretary on the basis of European experiences by evolving on the one hand the study secretary of MG or hospital ward secretary, in the few, unfortunately, existing experiences. In other words, it is a matter of fostering that general intellect and those unexpressed and often suffocated abilities of professionals from which change and quality of relationships arise;

5) The doctor’s employment relationship, beyond his legal name if employee or contracted, should be for agreed, monitored and verified “health” objectives with the consequent identification of a part of the remuneration linked to their achievement, obviously taking into account the adverse situations that did not objectively allow full achievement (staff, less equipment, pandemic events …). In this perspective, it is necessary to overcome the concept of work performance conditional on working hours, as it is in every employment relationship, both managerial and professional, without prejudice to the separate remuneration for the guards, on-call time, night work and holidays.

What we are therefore proposing is a real working relationship that exalts and appreciates being a professional not only in its meaning as an intellectual and liberal profession but that develops the intrinsic and specific nature of medical working time that has only one goal: better professional performance of the doctor in science and conscience for the protection of health in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation. Obviously, in order to be truly attractive, it would be more than ever necessary to invest also in the economic part which must progressively be equaled to the treatments in place in the other states of the European Union.

Review the bargaining institutions at the different levels

A reform of this intensity would also require a review of the bargaining which could first of all envisage a “framework supply chain contract” for the entire staff working in the NHS as well as the social and health structures and facilities, that is, the employees of the Public Health Authorities but also of the set of accredited health and social health organizations, also financed by the FSN.

The objective to be pursued is twofold: the first contractual is to homogenize the treatment of personnel in the public and accredited private sectors, also favoring the greatest possible unification of the current multiplicity of contracts in the latter sector; the second, strategic, to involve trade union representatives in the construction phase of the Health Pact between the State and the Regions in the planning, in the elaboration of the choices but also in the monitoring and verification of the same, thus favoring the positive leadership of health-producing professionals in the consultation, understanding and sharing of health policies: therefore a contract as an implementation tool for planning choices in health; from this new framework contract of the healthcare and socio-sanitary supply chain, the negotiation of specific sectors would be carried out: SSN, accredited hospitalization, third sector, RSA, etc.

Overcoming the differences between employee and contract work

With regard to the “public” staff of the NHS with the innovative and discontinuous characteristics of the medical employment relationship described above, there would no longer be any reason for the difference between the current regulations of dependent medical work and that of parasubordinated or contracted medical work that directs if desired, one could, therefore, hypothesize a unitary or rather single contract of the medical employment relationship in the public sector of the NHS both for the current medical management and for the AA.CC.NN. general medicine, free choice pediatrics and outpatient specialist …

Of course, to be really effective and efficient, the above could only include the set of health and social health professions operating in the NHS, which is very obvious and does not need further motivations.

This innovative and discontinuous reform also presupposes a different organization of the public part that sees a different role as protagonist if not as director of the Ministry of Health and with it of the Regions themselves obviously in the phase of the “supply chain framework contract” and subsequently in the subsequent contracts of accredited public and private sector; certainly they could make use of the integrated technical negotiation skills of both ARAN and SISAC or equip themselves with a new technical structure for the management of procedures and contractual phases.

The reform of the pension system

Whenever the problem arises of overcoming the conventional relationship for doctors, the cry of pain of the danger of survival of the current ENPAM pensions comes, without prejudice to the construction of a right of the individual doctor to the option of the ENPAM pension treatment instead of INPS , there could be a reformulation of the mission of this pension institution that in the immediate future enhances the function of supplementary pension fund for doctors of the new generations to whom INPS, with the contribution system alone, will not be able to guarantee the same economic amounts to current retired doctors already employed by the NHS.

Saverio Proia and Roberto Polillo

08 February 2022

