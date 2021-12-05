Reform of Health, the Orders: ” In recent months never questioned by the Province, there is a lack of farsightedness for a global and innovative project ”

TRENTO. “Rather than making new proposals, given what happened, we insist on maintaining a traditional approach to the concept of health without the foresight and courage that a global and innovative health project requiresAnd”. It is a letter of about three pages that the Orders of the health professions have decided to send to the councilor for Health, Stefania Segnana and to the President of the Province, Maurizio Fugatti.

A letter which follows the meetings that took place in recent months during which the Orders had presented their proposals and offered their collaboration to carry out the important road of reform of the health sector in Trentino and therefore also of the reorganization of the health company. Ideas, proposals and commitment offered which, however, seem to have fallen on deaf ears today.

“At the Provincial Health Council of 23 August 2021 it was promised that the proposals formulated by the Orders of Health Professors would be incorporated into the new Regulations of the Provincial Health Services Agency, but above all that there would be constant involvement by the Province regarding the choices on the new reform of the Provincial Health Service, which will impact on the health of citizens for the next few years. We acknowledge that to date, after three months, we have never been consulted “, write the Orders of Nurses, of the Doctors, of the Pharmacists, from Midwife, of the Health Technicians of Medical Radiology and of Technical Health Professions, of the Rehabilitation, of the Psychologists, of the Veterinarians, of the Chemists And Physicists and social workers.

For professional orders, the project for a renewal of healthcare in Trentino should be shared as much as possible by both operators and citizens, especially in a situation, such as the current one, which is worrying due to widespread demotivation of all personnel and the serious lack of numbers in some sectors. Hence the statement that “The reorganization proposal cannot be limited to being generic and fragmented”.

There are several proposals that are put in place once again by professionals in the world of health. You are asked to overcome the old vision of hospital and territorial health care basing the reform of the provincial health system on the One Health logic and bringing an overall solution that puts the professionals and resources available in the provincial territory in a coordinated network. Territorial assistance needs to be strengthened as envisaged by the NRP, which must become the fulcrum of the response to the socio-health needs of citizens. There is a need to empower the health and social professional by enhancing their skills and to urgently introduce an incentive system linked to the professional skills and based on merit in the renewed personnel management.

The orders they reaffirm their willingness to participate in the decision-making process in progress on the issue of health in particular by offering its contribution to the construction of a common policy of the health professions, in the fundamental logic of effective protection of general and collective interests.

“We hope – conclude – an effort by the Department and the Province to start a virtuous path of participatory democracy which cannot exempt itself from consulting the subjects involved and recipients of public policy, nor can it be linked only to the contingency of the period, but become a practice within the provincial health policies “.

