Reform of territorial medicine: the enhancement of professionals can no longer be postponed

The observations of the SMI and of the Simet to the draft of the address deed.

by Pina Onotri *, Mauro Mazzoni °

The Italian Doctors Union, speaking of territorial medicine reform, cannot fail to recall the great sacrifice made by the category in guaranteeing assistance to citizens, in these two long years that have put the NHS to a severe test. The evolution of territorial care, with a view to a better and more performing healthcare offer to citizens, homogeneous from the North to the South of the country, cannot ignore greater protections that professionals, now exhausted, are clamoring for and greater investment in equal opportunities considering that, for the first time, in 2019 a gender overtaking in the category was certified.

We remind you that Article 25 of Legislative Decree No. 198 of 11 April 2006 states: “any treatment or modification of the organization of working conditions and times which, by reason of sex, age, personal care needs constitutes discrimination or family member, of the state of pregnancy as well as of maternity or paternity, including adoptive ones, or by reason of the ownership and exercise of the relative rights, places or can place the worker in at least one of the following conditions:

a) position of disadvantage compared to the generality of other workers;

b) limitation of opportunities for participation in life or company decisions;

c) limitation of access to career advancement and progression mechanisms.

We would strongly like these concepts to be recalled in the premise of the policy act, considering that the issue is at the center of the National Strategic Plan for gender equality policies. We also recognize the need for it to be expressly reiterated that general medicine is a Lea, ensured by an equitable, widespread, accessible and universal Public Health System.

It is indispensable and can no longer be postponed to enhance the value of the professionals who work in this area, starting with the transformation of the specific training course in medicine in specialization, like other European countries.

Only by giving value to those who work will it be possible to avoid early retirement and the flight abroad of young doctors, thus placing, at least in part, a remedy for the dramatic shortage of general practitioners which led to the lack of primary care for about three million Italians, the closure of many stations of continuity of assistance and the demedicalization of ambulances. For this reason alone, all incompatibilities should be removed (in particular those that oppose the passage between different areas of the agreement) and the intramoenia should be provided without constraints.

Evaluations and proposals

The current ACN under discussion, relating to the 2016/2018 three-year period, is going in the exact opposite direction and if approved will encourage the departure of many. Our proposal is that, pending a reform of territorial assistance, a bridging economic agreement should be closed, with greater economic resources as for the medical management, postponing the discussion of the regulatory part to the next ACN, after the approval of the new address deed.

In the draft that has been submitted to us, we can see the possibility of realizing the unique role of general medicine which for the Italian Doctors Union is to be understood as a single full-time access. But, if we talk about a full-time relationship (38h per week, as stated in the draft) we cannot fail to talk about a part-time employment relationship (also from the point of view of life / work reconciliation times), and we cannot fail to mention of hourly pluses.

It is assumed that general practitioners must work partly on a capital fee and partly on an hourly basis, which we agree with except for the premise: the hourly debt that doctors must pay towards the ASL / district / community houses cannot be calculated on the opening hours of the office (max 15 h according to the agreement) but on the care burden of each doctor (doctor with 1500 choices or dual assignment, 650 pcs / 24 h of ca, they work 40 hours a week , calculated as per convention even if by default).

For the single role, it is necessary to study a flexible equivalence mechanism choices / hours with the possibility of opting even for an hourly relationship that should be regulated with an outpatient specialist contract with relative protections.

By reintroducing the possibility for staff with agreements for general medicine to be able to work hourly in district structures / community houses, strategic sectors of service medicine such as school medicine, strictly connected to prevention and education, would be implemented health, the activity in the SERTs, necropsy medicine, the activity in the district hygiene and prevention services (SISP), dramatically lacking as the pandemic in progress has highlighted, the activity in the integrated services of home care.

It would be enough to reopen the recruitment in the area, also stabilizing precarious staff by modifying the legislative decree 502/92 which leads to the exhaustion of the role of the staff with agreements within the structures.

On the other hand, working on a capital basis in community houses does not find us in agreement. We ask to be paid with a capital share for the care load and with an hourly share for the activities in the structure. The capital share must be valorised in the face of very specific tasks to be declined in the new contract, incorporating incentives for computerization and the hiring of staff, an essential element for a better functioning of the spokes ; at the same time, the variable part of the salary must be reduced as it is subject to the economic availabilities of the regions, which would also determine a non-homogeneity of the offer with regard to citizenship.

The variable part should go to increase an economic fund, in accordance with the law and the residues of which remain in the fund itself or can be moved to other contractual funds of the contracted doctors, in the manner provided for by contractual regulations.

Furthermore, it is important that the subject who contracts the objectives and specific indicators for general medicine is himself required to achieve the same objectives. We do not exclude that GPs may be coordinators of multi-professional and multidisciplinary teams as they are responsible for the patient’s diagnostic-therapeutic path.

* Secretary General of the SMI

° National Secretary of SIMET