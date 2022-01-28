Reform of the collection system: elimination of the premium

With the latest Budget Law various measures are introduced that modify the Italian tax system, starting from 2022. In particular, we are also witnessing a reform of the collection system which leads from this year to the elimination of the premium.

This is a change that concerns in particular the tax bills, which will be cheaper for Italian citizens starting this year. The premium is an additional percentage that is normally applied to tax bills (which contain the debts of Italian citizens towards the tax authorities).

From the first day of January 2022 therefore the payment notes change, as it comes eliminated the application of the agio, or the payment made to collection agents during the same debt collection activity of citizens.

In fact, this elimination will result in the tax bills for citizens will be cheaper, as the premium will be paid directly by the State by eliminating the collection charges from the bills. Let’s see in detail in this article what this change in practice entails for Italian citizens and for the collection system.

Tax bills and premiums: what it is

The tax bills they contain all the debts that Italian citizens have accumulated towards the tax authorities. These folders may contain unpaid taxes, back taxes such as car tax, car fines that have not yet been paid.

When the payment of a tax bill is requested, in addition to the amounts due, some figures relating to the tax are also added penalties and any interest, in addition to the cost of the premium which refers to the work of collection agents in collecting citizens’ debts.

In fact, a tax bill can contain amounts of different amounts, based on the citizen’s actual lack of payment, based on the penalty received or unpaid arrears. Over time, these tax bills can increase in price as interest rises, but after several years some debts may also fall into statute of limitations.

A particular item in the tax bills concerns the premium, or the collection charges due to the agents employed to collect the debts contracted by citizens. Starting from 2022 these charges are eliminated on the basis of the latest decisions taken with the maneuver.

Reform of the collection system

There has been talk of one for some time reform of the collection system, as there are some critical issues. Both the Italian tax authorities and the current debt collection system were at the center of the maneuver.

The 2022 Budget Law provided for a tax reform on some points, with direct intervention on the taxes applied to citizens’ income. However, the question of the collection system is not put aside.

The costs of the collection system are high, and despite this the affective collection rate is quite low. Tax evasion in the country remains high, however the recent maneuver has taken steps to change some components of the collection methods.

L’Revenue-Collection Agency is the body that is responsible for requesting the settlement of debts from citizens to the state. The first step, in addition to a modernization of the systems, is to provide for theelimination of the charges for the collection of payment bills. These are percentages that were previously divided as follows, applied to the figures charged to citizens:

1% for spontaneous collection;

3% for collection within 30 days;

6% for collection within 60 days.

However, the reform of the collection system does not provide for the elimination of the expenses to be borne by citizens due to the notification of payment notes, or any further procedures.

However, thanks to the elimination of the premium on tax bills, the payment will be slightly cheaper for citizens, as these costs will not be added, fully paid by the state starting from this year.

Tax peace and tax bills 2022

The tax reform also goes to extend certain payment terms for tax bills: from the moment in which the citizen receives the tax notice from the state he will have 180 days to provide for the payment of the debt. It is a matter of a few months within which the citizen can make the payment without adding further penalties and interest.

There has been a lot of talk about fiscal peace in particular with regard to the extensions obtained for debt payments during the health emergency. However, new terms are awaited for the payment of the outstanding debts relating to the tax bills for which the scrapping ter and the balance and write-off have been requested. For the moment no further extensions to the fiscal peace are expected for 2022for which the deadlines have already been scheduled starting from early January.

While in 2021 many tax bills were subject to a fiscal peace, or to a scrapping with balance and excerpt, (which involved those bills of very low amount and dating back to several years ago), the same cannot be said for the year. in progress.

However at the time it was back extended the state of emergency until the end of March 2021, so many are asking for a new fiscal peace intervention to guarantee additional time and citizens for the payment due to the particular emergency situation.

Tax records and tax evasion

It should be borne in mind that there are many Italian citizens who are currently unable to pay the debts owed to the State, and who therefore have different names in their own names tax bills accumulated over time. The 2022 Budget Law intervened to guarantee a fiscal and structural reform, however no measures were taken to further propose the fiscal peace of 2021 also for this year.

The tax bills contain the debts that Italian citizens have contracted towards the State also through tax evasion, or non-payment of taxes due for various reasons: from income taxes to those on the house.

To combat tax evasion, the State has already introduced various initiatives such as Cashback and the receipt lottery. However, the tax evasion rate in Italy remains high, also due to a large number of taxes that are applied both on work and on housing.

For this reason, however, the latest maneuver contributed to the cancellation of the micro taxes previously present in the country, also modifying the personal income tax rates which closely relate to income taxes. New data are expected for the actual situation of tax bills and the debt of citizens to the tax authorities for 2022, data that also give feedback to the latest changes in the tax authorities and the collection system.