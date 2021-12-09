Reform Schengen and the EU Pact. “Sovereign” Europe according to Macron

“Reforming the Schengen area” with new border protection mechanisms; strengthen the protection of external borders as a “necessary tool for the security of Europeans”; making progress in the defense sector to achieve “European strategic sovereignty”. Security is at the top of France’s priorities for its six-month presidency of the European Union, which begins on January 1st and ends on June 30th. A period that overlaps – not without controversy – the French presidential elections, scheduled for April.

President Emmanuel Macron listed his priorities during a rare press conference in the presidential palace of the Elysée – the only precedent dates back to April 2019 following the anti-government protests of the “yellow vests”. “Having to sum up in one sentence” the objective of this presidency is “to move from a Europe of collaboration within borders to a Europe that is fully sovereign in the world, free on its choices and its destiny”, said Macron .

The agenda is deliberately endless: it ranges from the advancement of the “climate package” with the carbon tax to the regulation of digital giants, up to the harmonization of the minimum wage and the construction of a “friendship treaty with Africa”. But the heart of the speech is concentrated on defense, migrants and EU rules – voices on which Italian interests are particularly close to French ones.

Macron’s vision for the EU and synergy with Italy

After the signing of the Quirinal Treaty, just two weeks ago, relations between Italy and France have never been so close. One of the pillars of the Treaty, in fact, is precisely a stronger coordination on all the dossiers of European policy, starting with the need – marked by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi on that occasion – for a “revision” of the Stability Pact and European budgetary rules. This time it is Macron who makes it clear that “the European Union must rethink its budgetary framework and change its deficit rules to encourage post-pandemic investment and foster growth”. The EU – declared the head of the Elysée – needs an economic response with a priority: “Making Europe a great continent of production, innovation and job creation”.

As regards immigration, Macron believes that it is necessary to “continue with the creation of an emergency border support mechanism”: “when a member state suddenly has to face a crisis that requires the strengthening of the EU’s external borders, it must be able to count on the support of Frontex but also on the strengthening of the solidarity of the member states with the police and gendarmes ”. Furthermore, it is necessary to “work with the countries of origin and transit” of the migrants, “to combat trafficking and avoid these flows. Protect our external borders. Harmonize our rules, in particular with regard to asylum and support for refugees or migrants who are on our territory “. We must “fight against the passers-by who have made the Mediterranean a shameful cemetery”, continued Macron, also recalling the recent tragedy of migrants drowned in the English Channel.

The rush in the middle of the semester: advantage or disadvantage?

Officially, the centrist leader has yet to declare whether or not he will seek a second term, but his reappointment – at only 43 – seems obvious. Earlier this week, during a visit to central France, the president declined to run as a candidate. “Good try,” he told reporters when asked about recent election polls. “First I will try to carry out the task that has been assigned to me, and we still have a lot of work to do to fight the epidemic.”

According to analysts, the French EU presidency could be a launching pad for Macron’s campaign, but it could also complicate it if the race focuses primarily on domestic issues such as the French economy, security and immigration. While Macron, an early pro-European, may be able to use the presidency to influence the decisions of the bloc of 27, on the other hand the complex and consensual decision-making process of the EU risks playing against him and producing few actions. concrete before the April elections.

The French media, however, believe that the presidency of France – 14 years after the last time under the mandate of Nicolas Sarkozy – is more likely to be a strength for Macron, an opportunity to revive his popularity in view of the spring vote. followed in June by the legislative ones. Indeed, according to the latest survey carried out by Odoxa for Le Figaro, 32% of French people – compared to 15% in the past – believe that presiding over the EU will be an asset rather than a handicap for Macron, and 63% are certain. that the candidates’ proposals on Europe will count in the choice of the vote. A percentage, the latter, which makes it even more interesting to read the proposals for Europe of the Gaullist party candidate Valérie Pécresse, rising in the polls and able to undermine Macron.

The Pécresse phenomenon and the other contenders

For months, polls on voting intentions have shown Macron to lead the race. A priority for him will be to suck support from the conservatives and the two far-right candidates, Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour (no leftist candidate reaches 10%). In the last 10 days, two events have upset the equilibrium of French politics: the almost equal sharing of the consensus between Zemmour and Le Pen, which risk canceling each other out, and the strong rise of Pécresse as the first woman of the Républicains for the Élysée. For the first time, a poll a few days ago foreshadowed Macron’s defeat in the second round, overtaken by Pécresse with 52%.

Known as a staunch pro-European, the 54-year-old president of Île-de-France has tightened her stances on immigration and security in recent months. “Macron has only one obsession: to please [le persone]. Mine, on the other hand, is doing things, ″ he said, vowing to “break” with the president’s centrist policies.

Pécresse’s challenge on Europe

Like the environmental candidate Yannick Jadot – who regretted that “France did not choose to change the date of its European presidency”, avoiding making it “biased and cut in two by the presidential elections” – also Pécresse had to to criticize Macron’s “refusal” to “change a calendar that collides with the presidential election campaign, at the risk of undermining the interests of France”.

“I will fight for the strength of Europe as well as for the strength of France”, is his promise, launched just today in a speech in Le Monde. “Brexit has shown that, like all human constructions, the EU is deadly and can dissolve if it can no longer meet people’s aspirations. The crisis linked to Covid-19, the influence strategy of the great powers (United States, China, Russia) show us, at the same time, that without Europe we will no longer be able to influence the strategic choices of the world and that we will be conducted in the best possible way. of cases to cancellation, in the worst case to domain “.

“In the face of all these challenges – he adds – I ask for a European leap. Self […] we continue to behave like the soft underbelly of globalization, we will fall into the oblivion of history. We have to get out of this “naive Europe” to build a “Europe of pride” with our partners. Starting with a Europe that knows how to defend its borders. I will propose the revision of the Schengen agreement and the European migration policy by revising the return directive, systematizing the biometric control of all those who wish to enter our territory and accelerating the recruitment of 10,000 Frontex border guards ”.

Pécresse evokes, among other things, the end of EU enlargements, “in particular for Turkey”, and a “Marshall plan” for Africa, with particular involvement of “European companies”. “To weigh in Europe, France must break the image of arrogance that has stuck on it since the beginning of Macron’s presidency”, underlines the current president of Ile-de-France, adding that if everyone is elected to the Elysée of his most important ministers “will have a secretary of state in charge of defending the interests of his ministry in Brussels”.

Europe stage

The European agenda of the Head of State will be full until Christmas with the welcome of the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will make his first international trip to Paris on Friday. On Monday, he will travel to Hungary to meet sovereign Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, ahead of the European summit on December 16-17. Meanwhile, Macron prepared his press conference in dialogue with the two heads of the EU, the President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The next few months, when the electoral campaign kicks off, will be teeming with summits and events. The bet of the founder of La République En Marche is that this intense program will help him maintain his leadership at home, convincing the French that it would be deleterious to stop the race halfway.