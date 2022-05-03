Refractive surgery: what is the intervention that Ambra Angiolini also did

There are those who do not mind wearing eyeglasses, indeed they find them a stylish and fashionable accessory, but there are also those he suffers from not being able to see well without glasses and would like not to have to be a slave to it.

One of them is Ambra Angioli who recently underwent, successfully, an operation by refractive surgery to correct vision defects and say goodbye to glasses.

She did it at the age of 44 and was so enthusiastic about it that she dedicated an Instagram story to the surgeon who operated on her and that allowed her to “get back to seeing well, in every sense”, as she herself declared.

But what is the intervention to which the beautiful actress has undergone and which visual disturbances does she correct? We got a few things explained by the Doctor Paolo Sivelli, Surgeon specialist in Ophthalmic Surgery.

Doctor, what is refractive surgery?

“Refactive surgery is a type of surgery that, as the word itself says, corrects refractive disorders, mainly myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. For some years, then, there have been lasers that give the possibility of going to correct too presbyopia, which is not a real refractive vice but which is still a big discomfort. Basically we can therefore say that with refractive surgery – which can be performed with both laser and endobulbar surgery by inserting lenses inside the eye – all vision defects can be corrected “.

Are there any risks or contraindications?

«Refractive surgery has no particular contraindications. Understanding a wide range of surgical interventions, ranging from laser treatments to actual operations involving the insertion of lenses, the risks and complications can change. As a rule, especially in laser surgery, the chances of having post-operative problems are extremely limited because it is a widely used, advanced and surface technology, which therefore does not affect the structures inside, but is limited to simply modeling the cornea. There is therefore no possibility of having intra-bulbar infections or particularly serious complications ».

How to understand, therefore, when the laser is enough and when, instead, a more invasive surgery is needed?

«Obviously it is essential to evaluate each individual case to verify first of all that the anatomical conditions exist to proceed, and then which type of intervention to recommend. To operate in maximum safety, it is necessary to see what the corneal thicknesses are, for example, and to ascertain that pathologies that the patient may not have known about persist. Exams such as fundus, corneal topography, and corneal pachymetry are therefore usually performed. These provide us with a whole series of elements that enable us to offer the best possible result and to be able to guarantee the lowest possible incidence of complications ».

How much does refractive surgery cost?

«The costs of the interventions are extremely variable and they certainly depend on the professional you rely on and on the type of intervention. There are also franchising-style chains that offer low-cost interventions, perhaps because they can count on huge numbers and not extremely up-to-date tools, and on the other hand there are professionals who rely on latest generation machines and which have higher costs also given by depreciation of the devices. The laser, which is by far the most used surgery and which is the same one that Ambra Angiolini also did, allows us to correct more than 90% of defects with excellent results and has a cost that goes from 3,000 to 5,000 euros for both the eyes“.

Here is more information that is good to know before deciding to undergo refractive surgery to correct the defects of the view.

