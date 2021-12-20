Refrigerator, never put fruit and vegetables on the upper floors | Never to do

Sometimes we fill it at random, according to the free shelf, but the refrigerator gives its specific location for each food, whether cooked or raw.

A wide variety of foods are stored in the refrigerator, and not all of them need to be stored at the same temperature.

What should not be stored in the upper floors of the refrigerator

The correct organization of the fridge allows us not only to keep food longer, also this will prevent the growth of bacteria and a possible cross-contamination that can be at the origin of a food poisoning.

In the first place, you should never overload the refrigerator. This is because cold air must be able to circulate between foods to keep them at a temperature of at least 5 ° C.

If in packaged foods, the information that appears on the label in a legible way gives us indications on how to store food, for fresh products there are rules that follow hygiene and common sense.

Knowing the exact temperature setting of the fridge is important for several reasons, the ideal one ranges from a minimum of 4 ° C to a maximum of 6 ° C.

How to place fresh food

Not all areas of the fridge cool in the same way, then you need to know that there is a difference between a static or a ventilated refrigerator. On the contrary, for the total NoFrost the temperature remains the same everywhere. So how should you arrange the various foods on the refrigerator shelves?

What you need to know and where to put fruit and vegetables on the refrigerator shelves:

at the bottom vegetables and fruit should be placed in the drawers.

This is because it may be dirty or still have dirt attached to it

Since the vegetables come from the countryside, if placed high, the earth could dirty the fridge, so all the fruit and vegetables go to the bottom.

In the first shelves after the drawers are placed the meat, fish and cheeses.

While at the top we put the cooked foods, obviously closed in special containers

The key thing to remember is to clean this appliance at least once a month with water and vinegar.