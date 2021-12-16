Refund 730, when it arrives and who will receive it in December

For the reimbursement of the 730 in Italy, a different management of cases is envisaged depending on the category to which they belong

The 730 is the tax return model that allows you to obtain reimbursements for the expenses provided for in deduction. It is an opportunity that makes sure to obtain reimbursements for certain expenses for which the State substantially participates with the citizen. These are, for example, health costs or those for nursery schools or social security contributions. However, even for the deductions Reforms are planned which are part of the tax change that the Government is approaching.

Refunds from 730, dates and details

However, reimbursement does not happen in the same way for citizens. The methods vary according to the employment status. Jobs employees, for example, they obtain reimbursement at the first useful salary starting from the following month in which the withholding agent (employer) receives the communication from the Inland Revenue certifying the right to reimbursement from 730. The same goes for for retirees while things change for the self-employed.

In this case, in fact, the repayment times can be up to six months. Furthermore, the self-employed must communicate the bank details to theRevenue Agency. This happens because there is no intermediary between the institution and the citizen as in the case of pay slips and pension checks. Thus, there are citizens who await reimbursements of the 730 in December.

This does not only concern the self-employed but also employees or retirees who, for example, made the declaration in the last available period, ie September. In this case, in fact, the credit should have arrived in November or, at the latest, in December. So, those who submitted the 730 in the last month available, by September 30, if they have not yet received the refund in November, they could receive it during the December month.