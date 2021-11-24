refund coming up for these customers

Important notice for customers of a bank who will have a refund credited to their current account

Nowadays most Italians own a Bank account. Salaries are received on the account, transfers are made and a fee is also paid for the services that the bank provides us.

When it comes to the bank, for this reason, our thoughts turn to expenses charged every three months or the commission we pay when we withdraw cash at the ATM. But there are cases in which, instead, the bank has to pay.

Current Account, incoming credit for customers of this bank

Some Italians will have a unexpected repayment directly to your current account by a bank. This strange occurrence is the son of one dispute on the subject of transparency on commissions carried out by the Bank of Italy. The Italian central institute, in fact, has the task of supervising also the transparency in the communications of the banks to its customers, including the charges applied.

Read also: Horoscope: money and work on the way for these signs

Any cost increase by our bank must be anticipated and communicated with the utmost transparency. It is therefore very important to check the documents section of our user area on the website of our bank, especially in these days in view of the stop to cash payments exceeding 1,000 euros.

Read also: ATMs, few people know: you can also withdraw in this way

As mentioned, some customers will have the pleasure of seeing money credited by their bank. We are talking about all customers of the Banca Carige SpA. Credits are related to commissions charged to customers since 2011 which were found to be contrary to the transparency rules. The commissions received and deemed illegitimate are related to current account services.

The repayment will be made in 2022 since Banca Carige has already put them aside in the balance sheet. In fact, following the inspection visit, the bank placed, as a precaution, 22.6 million euros for commissions withdrawn from 2011. To this amount is added the amount already set aside in the 2020 budget of € 10.4 million for commissions received from 2018 onwards.

The depositors of Banca Carige therefore only have to wait for the beginning of 2022 when they will receive the automatic reimbursement from their bank.