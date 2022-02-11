“Refund of 195 €”. Notice of the Revenue Agency

The Revenue Agency warns Italians about the sending of scam emails sent by criminals who exploit the name of the Entity

In Italy the scams, especially those online, are now on the agenda. In fact, many people are contacted daily through mail, SMS or phone calls from fake telephone operators, of domestic users but also from fake employees of banks or post offices.

Generally online scams are phishing attemptswhich is a type of scam carried out on the Internet through which an attacker tries to deceive the victim by convincing them to provide personal informationsfinancial data or access codes, pretending to be a trustworthy entity in a digital communication.

And just a reliable institution such asRevenue Agency warns Italians about false e-mails, already the subject of previous phishing campaigns against citizens, which have returned to circular just these days. here is the content scam emails to which you must neither reply nor follow the instructions contained therein.

Scams against the Revenue Agency: e-mails to be trashed

The Revenue Agency warns Italians about two phishing emails that are circulating in these days. The first email informs of a tax refund which you should get by filling in a “Refund form”. Here is the content of the email: “Refund of 195 € in your favor. Hello, please submit your refund request so that we can process it as soon as possible “.

Inside the email there is a link where you are asked to click. As the Agency itself reports, it is essentially a re-proposal, grammatical errors includedof the same campaign it had already been reported with the notice of 2 December 2020. Obviously, you must not click on the link in the text of the email.

The second e-mail reported by the Revenue Agency instead concerns the alleged inconsistencies about the periodic VAT communications. “Dear taxpayer, from the examination of the data and balances relating to the disclosure of the periodic VAT settlements, which you showed for the quarter 2021, some inconsistencies. The information relating to the inconsistencies found can be accessed in the Tax drawer accessible from the website of the Revenue Agency and in a final view in the archive attached to the current email “.

Also in this case it is an old phishing email that the Revenue Agency had reported in month of January. The email has an attachment in which there would be the “Latest version” of the information about the inconsistencies found, which contains a malicious file.

The Revenue Agency, of course, declares itself stranger sending these two emails and completely disclaims the content. As mentioned, the recommendation in these cases, when receiving these emails, is to do not open no attachment and of trash them immediately.