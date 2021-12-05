Refund of car tax, in Abruzzo the proof of payment is sufficient

Important news regarding the refund of the car tax which, in certain cases, can be obtained without a payment receipt. Here’s what you need to know.

Struggling with bills to pay and daily needs of various kinds, there are many things to which you must constantly pay attention. To aggravate the situation, then, the negative impact of Covid oneconomy, which forces many families to always have to do the bills in their pockets before buying something, in order to avoid further aggravating their personal finances. In fact, there are many expenses to be incurred, including those forcar, such as fuel and insurance.

But not only that, among the items most hated by motorists is the car tax, which every year involves an economic outlay by no means indifferent. Fortunately, good news arrives in this area. In certain cases, in fact, it is possible to obtain a refund of the vehicle tax even without presenting the payment receipt. But how is it possible and above all who is entitled to it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Car tax refund, it is possible to obtain it without a payment receipt: what you need to know

Considered one of the most hated taxes by motorists, the car tax inevitably leads to having to deal with expenses that are not at all indifferent. Precisely for this reason, in order to offer help to the categories most affected by the economic crisis caused by Covid, several reductions and exemptions.

But not only that, many motorists have been able to benefit from the cancellation of tax bills up to 5 thousand euros, inherent to the period from 2000 to 2010. If all this were not enough, again as regards the car tax, there are important news. In particular, it should be known that, in certain cases, it is possible to obtain a refund of the vehicle tax even without presenting the payment receipt.

Car tax, how to prove payment if we lose the receipt

First of all it is good to remember that it is possible to obtain a refund of the car tax in certain cases provided for by law. This is possible, for example, in the event that the road tax is paid twice by mistake, or the driver has made a payment greater than what is actually due.

Regardless of the reason for which you are entitled to a refund, you should know that there is a region in Italy where it will be possible to obtain it without necessarily having to present the payment receipt. It is sufficient, in fact, to present a‘certificate of payment. Until now, however, it was mandatory to present the original or a photocopy of the payment receipt.

In the event that, for example, we lose the receipt, on the other hand, the payment can be demonstrated, in many Regions, also through services of the Revenue Agency. Alternatively, it is sufficient to go in person to the regional offices of competence, or Aci.

A novelty, the one just mentioned, which concerns only the motorists of the Abruzzo region. This is possible following the unanimous approval of the Budget Commission. The proposal in question, we recall, is contained in a specific resolution presented by the M5S Regional Councilor Pietro Smargiassi.

The words of the M5S Regional Councilor Pietro Smargiassi

In this regard, the M5S Regional Councilor Pietro Smargiassi, as can be seen from the website of the Abruzzo Regional Council, stated: “Today we give a push to the bureaucracy in the Abruzzo Region on the car tax. With a resolution signed by me first, approved by the Budget Commission unanimously, we have obtained that, in order to have the vehicle tax refunded in the cases provided for by law, it is sufficient to present a proof of payment“.

Then add: “Up to now, in fact, it was mandatory to show the original or a photocopy of the payment receipt. A document that is often impossible to recover, making the refund request useless. It is an unnecessary obstacle that has been overcome in the Commission. I now hope that the regional council will make the resolution effective as soon as possible, because we must simplify the life of the people of Abruzzo with every tool at our disposal.“.

The novelty will therefore come into full force when it is made effective by the Abruzzo Regional Council. A decision undoubtedly very appreciated by motorists, who will thus be able to obtain the refund of the stamp, in case, of course, they are entitled to it. As already mentioned, this is a novelty that only concerns Abruzzo.

Each Region, on the other hand, has autonomy as regards the determination of the car tax and for this reason, we always invite you to consult the site of the administrations of territorial jurisdiction to find out whether or not you have the right to exemptions or concessions relating to the vehicle tax.