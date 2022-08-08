Refunds given by Tourist Card to enter the DR

From May 2018 to April 2022, 22,542 refunds have been approved for the collection of the Tourist Cardwhich would mean $225,420.

However, the figure reported by the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) would be low if one takes into account, for example, that only in the first quarter of this year 2,303 refunds were approved, when in that same time the Central Bank records that 593,846 Dominican residents and non-residents entered the country by air.

The refund (of 10 dollars) can be requested by Dominicans, residents in the Dominican Republic, and foreign diplomatic and consular officials accredited in the country, while their functions last and they enter an official mission.

The Tourist Card It arises for 1967, when through Law 199-67 its payment was arranged as a means of entry to the Dominican Republic for tourist purposes, without the need to opt for a visa for nationals of countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Quisqueya.

After changes to the law, the Tourist Card allows its bearer a maximum permanence of 30 days, unless an extension is requested and the corresponding amount is paid.

For 2017, it was decreed that the payment for Tourist Card be incorporated into the price of air and sea tickets for those who arrive in the country through these routes, excluding those in transit.

How much is raised?

The DGII reports that in the first quarter of 2022, 1,554.7 million pesos have been collected for the Tourist Cardfor a cumulative compliance of 95.2%, due to an exchange rate lower than expected when this year’s General State Budget was prepared and a drop in the arrival of tourists from Russia and Ukraine due to the war between the two.

In the first quarter of the year, 2,579,374 passengers arrived in the country by air, 23% being Dominicans.

For all of 2022, the goal is to collect 4,472.8 million pesos, meaning 30% more than what was actually collected in 2021, when it was 3,433 million pesos.

In a document on “Tax Technical Notes”, the DGII indicates that since 2005 the collection for Tourist Card it has oscillated between 0.5 and 1.0% of the total collection of Internal Taxes.

Its collection is affected by the behavior of the exchange rate, the arrival of passengers and the temporary differences between the moment of purchase of the ticket and its use.

It was decreased in 2009 (due to the global financial crisis) and in 2020 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Reimbursement requests can be made through the specialized offices previously designated by the DGIIthrough the web portal of the DGII and through the electronic ticket (e-Ticket) required by the Dominican Republic for entry and exit from the national territory.

The DGII highlights that Dominican tourism has been dominated by the arrival of tourists from the United States and Canada, followed by Dominicans residing abroad, who have the right to claim reimbursement.