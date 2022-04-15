Tax season in America is about to come to an end.

From January 24, the Internal rents service The IRS has been receiving returns from millions of taxpayersincluding individuals, couples and even companies.

As tax season draws to a close, the I.R.S. has disclosed that it has billions of dollars in unclaimed refunds at its disposal.

Refunds not claimed to the IRS: Until when to request them and amounts

According to what was expressed by the government agency, there are just over $1.5 billion in unclaimed refunds and the deadline for all those who have not made their claim to apply tax return It’s next April 18 except for Maine and Massachusetts, where the deadline is April 19.

It is worth mentioning that this money corresponds to people who did not file their tax return in 2018, because the IRS gives the taxpayer a period of three years to make an annual declaration.

Having said that, The IRS calls on taxpayers who did not file their respective tax return in 2018, to get closer to them and ask for the money that corresponds to them. The average tax refund per individual oscillates in the $813 dollars.

More time gathering information to file your complete and accurate return can help prevent a tax refund. #IRS delayed due to errors. File by April 18, but first make sure you have all the information you need. https://t.co/dlXChbDXdi pic.twitter.com/aCGhh50x6g — IRS in Spanish (@IRSenEspanol) April 7, 2022

You may also be interested in: $2,753 monthly check: What are the requirements to apply?

What should you do to request your refund?

All you have to do to request a refund is Make your tax return for fiscal year 2018.

“We want to help people get these refunds, but they need to file a 2018 tax return by this critical deadline,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

If taxpayers do not file their declaration before the aforementioned deadline, the money will go into the hands of the United States Department of the Treasury and they will not be able to recover it.