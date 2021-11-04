refuses to wear the mask

Fiona Lashells attends a school in Florida and has already skipped 36 days of class since the beginning of the year: she is a staunch supporter of the prohibition of wearing the protective equipment in the classroom. “When you touch it to put it on, there can be hundreds of bacteria on your hands. Then you put on your mask and breathe in all that bacteria, so you get sick and sick, ”he explained. But now she risks the year, despite being a “model student”, as her mother assures.

Attends second grade in a Florida school, the pupil has been repeatedly suspended and punished for refusing to comply with the obligation to wear a mask in class and who may now be forced to repeat the school year due to her “excessive absences” . In fact, Fiona Lashells has already skipped 36 days of school due to the suspensions after going against what is now the best known restriction measure against Covid. However, her mother Bailey says she is proud of the eight-year-old girl who, according to her, is on a “mission to reclaim” her “constitutional rights against the tyrannical school board” of the Palm Beach County School “led by a financial expert who does not knows how to safely and effectively manage the tenth largest school district in America ‘, explained the woman on the YouTube channel dedicated to the little girl, StandUpForFiona, in which the same girl is the protagonist with various videos in which she clarifies her decision not to wear the face mask. “When you touch it to put it on, there can be hundreds of bacteria on your hands. Then you put on your mask and breathe in all that bacteria, so you get sick and sick, “Fiona says.

Fiona and her mom Bailey

Fiona suspended several times at school

Fiona was first punished on August 31 for her refusal to wear the protective device. She was ordered to have lunch in silence in an office corridor. Since then he has faced 15 other disciplinary actions including school and extracurricular suspensions. “This situation is bound to not improve,” says mother Bailey. “Despite her academic achievements, her teacher assured her that not only is she about to miss second grade, but that there is no way she can catch up,” Lashells explained. According to her mother, Fiona not only meets all the elementary level requirements in math, but also manages to complete fourth grade homework with 100% command: “She really is a model pupil.”

The controversial issue of the mask in Florida

The issue of face masks in schools has been a hot topic in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order in July banning the requirement for classroom safety devices, but in practice at least eight counties representing more than half of the state’s public school students have challenged it, requiring children to wear masks to limit the spread of Coronavirus. The governor’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, released a statement to Fox News regarding Fiona’s situation: “There is no scientific basis for imposing a mask requirement on children at school and the decision should always rest with the parents. While parents play a crucial role in children’s education, members of the school board, educators and school staff should be committed to helping students succeed. Anyone who denies a child the right to go to school for such a matter does not care about education and certainly does not care about children. “