Rege-Jean Page and George MacKay were vying for Adam Warlock

Today it was officially confirmed that Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but obviously he wasn’t the only actor vying for the part at Marvel Studios. According to the Hollywood Reporter, two other well-known actors were in the running: we’re talking about Rege-Jean Page And George MacKay.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that Rege-Jean Page was actually being considered for the part of Adam Warlock in James Gunn’s film, while the 1917 star instead George MacKay was on the final shortlist for the role. Page has quickly become a hot name over the past year following the huge success of the Netflix series Bridgerton, so much so that the name of Page is still circulating as a possible new James Bond in theaters after Daniel Craig’s farewell. .

In the end, Will Poulter got it, who will join the main cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which includes: Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket’s voice, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot’s voice, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Elizabeth Debicki returns as Ayesha.

Loading... Advertisements

Previously, Karen Gillan confessed to crying after reading the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, again signed by James Gunn, who will naturally return to direct for what will be the last volume of the trilogy: “We all read it together in the same room, then we looked at each other and we were all in a river of tears. It is so thrilling. You will discover a lot of things about so many characters on a much deeper level. I can’t wait to be able to explore the post-Thanos Nebula“.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it will be released on May 5, 2023 in US cinemas and presumably in the same period also by us in Italy.