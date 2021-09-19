Regé-Jean Page has just made an “extreme” gesture. And it’s about the Netflix series

Regé-Jean Page, actor who became very popular with the TV series Bridgerton, he decided to leave the Whatsapp group of the Netflix series, as revealed by the magazine Insider.

The head in question took up the actor’s statements in an interview with GQ, in which the interpreter revealed that he had decided to abandon the Whatsapp group of the production of the television series, asserting: “I’m not a part of it anymore“.

Page said he did it with the utmost respect for the other members: “I went out respectfully. I didn’t want to put them in the awkward situation they should have thrown me into“.

The British actor, who is known not to return in the second season of Bridgerton, has meanwhile finished filming The Gray Man, the spy thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Page will be in good company, as the cast also includes Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

We will see it later in Dungeons & Dragons, a film adaptation of the popular role-playing game written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, starring alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith, and in the remake of The Saint as the famous thief formerly dressed as Roger Moore and Val Kilmer.

The name of Regé-Jean Page has also been associated with that of James Bond as a possible heir to Daniel Craig, who will bid farewell to the character with No Time To Die, even if for the moment it is only rumors without any kind of confirmation.

