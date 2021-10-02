Regé-Jean Page hired by Netflix for the Russo brothers’ Heist Movie

At this point Regé-Jean Page is the star of Netflix and not only. Become one of the hottest actors of the moment thanks to his participation in the most viewed series (here for the complete list) of the platform, Bridgerton. After the rumors that they give him for sure successor to Daniel Craig as next James Bond and part of the cast of the next reboot from The Saint, there is another very interesting test awaiting Regé-Jean Page.

The next Netflix movie with Regé-Jean Page

It doesn’t have a title yet, but the film that will bring the former Duke of Hastings back on Netflix after Bridgerton, has behind him, as producers, Joe and Anthony Russo And Mike Larocca from AGBO. Behind the camera Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), also author of the original screenplay on which the strictest confidentiality is maintained. And close to the publication of one of his novels, Anthem (out January 18, 2022). In short, as mentioned, Regé-Jean Page will come back up Netflix.

A new partnership

The project on Netflix brings together René-Jean Page and Russo brothers, who directed him in The Gray Man from Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling, always for Netflix. Although the two are currently producing a sequel to Tyler Rake, the action film by Chris Hemsworth of 2020 which Netflix advertised as the most viewed original film ever.

The statements

The fortress (who will also be executive producer of the film, along with Angela Russo-Otstot) from AGBO stated the following, speaking of his protagonist:

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we respect and admire very much. We are very happy to continue to deliver on this commitment by supporting this new film by Noah Hawley And Regé-Jean Page“.