News

Regé-Jean Page hired by Netflix for the Russo brothers’ Heist Movie

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

At this point Regé-Jean Page is the star of Netflix and not only. Become one of the hottest actors of the moment thanks to his participation in the most viewed series (here for the complete list) of the platform, Bridgerton. After the rumors that they give him for sure successor to Daniel Craig as next James Bond and part of the cast of the next reboot from The Saint, there is another very interesting test awaiting Regé-Jean Page.

The next Netflix movie with Regé-Jean Page

It doesn’t have a title yet, but the film that will bring the former Duke of Hastings back on Netflix after Bridgerton, has behind him, as producers, Joe and Anthony Russo And Mike Larocca from AGBO. Behind the camera Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), also author of the original screenplay on which the strictest confidentiality is maintained. And close to the publication of one of his novels, Anthem (out January 18, 2022). In short, as mentioned, Regé-Jean Page will come back up Netflix.

A new partnership


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

921
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
816
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
815
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
768
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
717
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
714
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
709
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
703
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
697
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top