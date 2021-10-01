Regé-Jean Page returns to Netflix with Fargo creator and the Russo brothers

After the huge success of the first season of Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page was chosen to play the lead in the new film Noah Hawley, creator of Fargo, which will be produced by Russo brothers And Netflix.

The project, still untitled, is based on an original idea and will have a robbery at the center of the plot.

Also, the star of Bridgerton also appears in the film as executive producer, alongside Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Mike Larocca of AGBO, which was founded “to allow us to collaborate with artists we respect and admire in a great way. We are delighted to continue to deliver on that goal by supporting this new Noah Hawley film with Regé-Jean Page“Said Larocca.

This is not the first time that Netflix and AGBO have collaborated. They recently worked on Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth – whose sequel was announced at TUDUM, the first global event for fans – and The Gray Man with protagonists Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton And Alfre Woodard.