News

Regé-Jean Page returns to Netflix with Fargo creator and the Russo brothers

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The ‘Bridgerton’ star features in two roles

After the huge success of the first season of Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page was chosen to play the lead in the new film Noah Hawley, creator of Fargo, which will be produced by Russo brothers And Netflix.
The project, still untitled, is based on an original idea and will have a robbery at the center of the plot.

Also, the star of Bridgerton also appears in the film as executive producer, alongside Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Mike Larocca of AGBO, which was founded “to allow us to collaborate with artists we respect and admire in a great way. We are delighted to continue to deliver on that goal by supporting this new Noah Hawley film with Regé-Jean Page“Said Larocca.

This is not the first time that Netflix and AGBO have collaborated. They recently worked on Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth – whose sequel was announced at TUDUM, the first global event for fans – and The Gray Man with protagonists Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton And Alfre Woodard.

Loading...
Advertisements

2021-10-01T09: 45: 50 + 02: 00

2021-10-01T11: 46: 44 + 02: 00




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

844
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
735
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
695
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
691
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
642
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
641
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
633
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
627
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
621
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top