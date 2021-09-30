Regé-Jean Page star of the new Netflix movie directed by Noah Hawley

Actor Regé-Jean Page will star in a new heist movie produced by Netflix and written and directed by Noah Hawley.

The project, still without an official title, is based on an original idea and will have a robbery at the center of the plot.

Rege-Jean Page in a promotional photo

For now, the details of the feature film have not been disclosed, which is based on an original idea by Noah Hawley, who is also working as a director, screenwriter and producer through his 26 Keys.

Rege-Jean Page, who is experiencing a particularly successful period following the excellent reception received by the Bridgerton series, will also be involved as executive producer alongside Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Mike Larocca of AGBO.

Larocca himself declared: “AGBO was founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we respect and admire in a great way. We are delighted to continue to deliver on that goal by supporting this new Noah Hawley film with Regé-Jean Page“.

Netflix And AGBO recently collaborated on the film Tyler Rake, whose sequel production has been announced, and The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Page, an actor who will soon star also in Dungeons and Dragons.

Noah Hawley recently wrote and served as Legion showrunner and made his film debut with Lucy in the Sky, starring Natalie Portman.