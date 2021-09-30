News

Regé-Jean Page star of the new Netflix movie directed by Noah Hawley

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Actor Regé-Jean Page will star in a new heist movie produced by Netflix and written and directed by Noah Hawley.

Regé-Jean Page will be the protagonist of a new film created by Noah Hawley, the creator of Fargo, which will be produced by the Russo and brothers Netflix.
The project, still without an official title, is based on an original idea and will have a robbery at the center of the plot.

Rege Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page in a promotional photo

For now, the details of the feature film have not been disclosed, which is based on an original idea by Noah Hawley, who is also working as a director, screenwriter and producer through his 26 Keys.
Rege-Jean Page, who is experiencing a particularly successful period following the excellent reception received by the Bridgerton series, will also be involved as executive producer alongside Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Mike Larocca of AGBO.

Loading...
Advertisements

Larocca himself declared: “AGBO was founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we respect and admire in a great way. We are delighted to continue to deliver on that goal by supporting this new Noah Hawley film with Regé-Jean Page“.

Netflix And AGBO recently collaborated on the film Tyler Rake, whose sequel production has been announced, and The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Page, an actor who will soon star also in Dungeons and Dragons.

Noah Hawley recently wrote and served as Legion showrunner and made his film debut with Lucy in the Sky, starring Natalie Portman.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

750
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
587
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
561
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
560
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
551
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
549
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
545
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
542
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
541
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top