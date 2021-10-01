Regé-Jean Page will be the star of a new Netflix movie

A visibility so sensational that by many it is also indicated as a possible new James Bond in place of Daniel Craig. Waiting to understand if he will really be the next most famous secret agent in the world, the English actor has been announced as the protagonist of a new ambitious Netflix project.

Not many details are known about the film in which Regé-Jean Page will take part, but it is known that it will tell a robbery and that it is based on an original idea by Noah Hawley, best known for being the creator of the television series Fargo and having directed the recent Lucy in the Sky with Natalie Portman. Hawley will also serve as a writer and producer on the film. The AGBO production house of the Russo brothers, the directors who made it among others, is also involved in the project Avengers: Endgame.

It is not the first time, by the way, that Netflix and AGBO have worked together, since they made the film Tyler Rake, written by Joe Russo, which with 99 million viewers worldwide is the most viewed original film in the streamer’s history. In the next few months it will always be released too The Gray Man, the highly anticipated film starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which will also feature Regé-Jean Page.