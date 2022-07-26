Regé-Jean Page will not participate in Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Comic book fans around the world are still reeling from the announcements from the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. There were a lot of amazing announcements, trailers, and sneak peeks about upcoming Marvel projects, one of which is Disney+’s Secret Invasion limited series.

The series showed its first footage at the event, which has not yet been released, and also had an announcement that Don Cheadle would be reprising his role as War Machine in the series. However, despite the initial press release, there is one actor who will not appear in the series: Regé-Jean Page.

The star of the movie The Gray Man was originally listed on the official cast list for Secret Invasion, but that turned out to be a mistake. In an email summarizing the panel, the studio confirmed that Page’s inclusion was a mistake. While that will make some fans sad, as Page is an incredible rising talent, this limited series still has a nice cast stacked up.

The series is based on the famous Marvel comic of the same name and will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Along with Jackson and Cheadle, the series will also see the return of Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Ben Mendelsohn as Agent Maria Hill, Everett K. Ross, and Skrull Talos, respectively. The cast joining the MCU includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke in unknown roles. Although we still don’t know who the new cast will play, Ben-Adir will be the villain of the series.

In the comic series, the Skrulls were villains who replaced many of Marvel’s famous heroes with their shape-shifting abilities. However, the context is very different with this series, as the Skrulls were revealed to be the good guys in their debut in Captain Marvel. The introduction set up a darker series than we’re used to seeing from Marvel and the trailer saw Fury returning to Earth reuniting with Hill after many years apart. The video also gave fans a first look at the characters of Colman, Clarke, and Ben-Adir.

Secret Invasion will be one of the first projects in Phase 5, premiering on Disney+ in spring 2023. While it’s disappointing that Page isn’t in this series, there are plenty of projects in Phases 5 and 6 for the actor to have. a paper. @worldwide