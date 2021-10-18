Regé-Jean Page with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a Netflix movie

Before talking about a stellar cast from today we will have to think twice. Because the bar has risen dangerously after the announcement of the trio of wonders hired by the Russo brothers for their next film. In The Gray Man, the highest budget film in the history of Netflix, we will see in the same shot Regé-Jean Page, best known for his role as the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans. No, this is not a drill.

Chris Evans will star with Page and Gosling

What can I say, Joe and Anthony Russo have all our esteem (already skyrocketing later Avengers: Endgame) and the film, on trust, has already climbed the ranking of the best movies ever …

To report the news, the well-informed Deadline, according to which the filming of the film will begin in two weeks in Los Angeles (also those of the second season of Bridgerton would seem to be at the starting line). In the spy thriller based on Mark Greaney’s debut novel, Gosling will play a killer and former CIA agent named Court Gentry, being chased around the world by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans. Details about the character played by Regé-Jean are still unknown, ditto for the other seeds involved in the project such as Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, acclaimed actress Alfre Woodward and the bond girl in charge (and ex of Ben Affleck ) Ana de Armas.

Simon continues the consecration of our hearts that after winning a SAG Award, having presented the prestigious Saturday Night Live and have been included in the Time 100 dedicated to emerging talents, we will see in the film Dungeons & Dragons of Paramount. But the good news, just to balance the beating of the engaged Duke does not end there: the adventures ofGray Man they are not limited to a single book, which gives hope to a saga even on the small screen. We confirm, before talking about a stellar cast from today we will have to think twice.

