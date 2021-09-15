Regè-Jeans Page, the new film with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Not only Bridgerton. Regé-Jean Page is ready to take part in an epochal production. At least as far as streaming platforms are concerned. Is titled The Gray Man and promises to be the most expensive production ever set up by Netflix.

A very prominent cast that counts rising stars like Regé-Jean Page but also established stars like Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans who will be engaged in what, to all intents and purposes, appears to be an action movie with strong dark tones.

ReRegé-Jean PageRegé-Jean Page LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

A real manhunt between former secret service spies that will involve stars such as Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters on a plot based on Mark Greaney’s bestseller.

After the great success of Bridgerton, now for Regé-Jean Page the doors of Hollywood have literally opened in what could be the leap in quality not only for his career but also for the quality of Netflix’s production.

Regé-Jean Page Richard Cartwright

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

However, it is not the only project that will see the leading actor: the awaited film should arrive in cinemas and on the platforms next year Dungeons & Dragons based on the iconic fantasy RPG. Not to mention the management of the Saturday Night Live.