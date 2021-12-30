Regeneration in Cardano? “It can be done”





Urban regeneration “is an opportunity for the city”. Forza Italia Cardano al Campo is convinced of this and raises the issue after the (half) misstep in the city council.

The civic assembly was due to vote on the issue last Tuesday, December 29th. But when it came down to it, everything ran aground. Formally due to the absence of the commissioner from the game Vito Rosiello, who is holding the reins of a central point of action of the Colombo administration: «In consideration of the impossibility of the commissioner to be present and with the utmost respect for the work done, I ask for the item to be postponed to the agenda, for as short a time as possible, with the determined will to convene a territorial commission as soon as possible “, the mayor said Maurizio Colombo, asking precisely to withdraw the point and update in 2022.

In the end it was the majority that took a step backwards, by voting on the mayor’s proposal, while in the ranks of the minority Cardano project (Biganzoli and Proto) abstained, while Cardano IS (Torno and Poliseno) voted against. A controversial choice with a certain opacity that the left-wing list saw in the last passage, with that request for postponement made by the mayor a little suddenly.

Just a few minutes earlier, in fact, the same Paola Torno di Cardano È had asked for a suspension to discuss – between opposition councilors – the line to be taken on the point of urban regeneration, in the light of a series of vitriolic statements by the commissioner Rosiello (who had said that the opposition had presented an amendment “for the sole purpose of having it rejected and having the justification of their unfavorable vote”).

So, everyone stopped, at least until mid-January, considering the holidays still halfway.

Forza Italia also fits in the middle. Excluded from the board, but still determined to make her voice heard. “Urban regeneration takes place through the meticulous recovery of disused built-up areas, redeveloping in compliance with environmental sustainability and encouraging the use of eco-compatible materials” says Milena Melato, commissioner of the party in Cardano al Campo. «In the last decade, urban regeneration has made great strides, establishing itself as an opportunity to promote social participation policies, encouraging local employment and entrepreneurship. It is an opportunity to give the city not only a new aspect, but also a reason for relaunch from a cultural, economic and social point of view, but above all with attention to environmental aspects ».



