Regenerative medicine, an effective relief for chronic joint pain

Today there are joint ailments that can be effectively treated with rest, physical therapy and pain relievers to reduce pain. But when the injury is more serious, other alternatives must be considered before undergoing surgery, such as regenerative medicine.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 73% of the population over 50 years of age suffer from some type of joint disease and show signs of osteoarthritis. Furthermore, these symptoms are present in 60% of men and 70% of women over 65 years of age.

Rest and analgesics and anti-inflammatories often help improve symptoms. symptoms of joint pathologies in its initial stages. When the condition is prolonged over time, the osteoarthritis Becomes a chronic illnesspatients’ lives are affected by pain and physical limitations end up affecting their health and well-being.

How does osteoarthritis evolve?

osteoarthritis is a degenerative illness and as such, it will always get worse over time. The analgesics, although they treat the symptoms, they do not solve the problem that produces them. If the osteoarthritis continues to progress, in many cases it will force the implant of a prosthesis.

At that moment, when it seems that the only solution is prosthetic surgeryis when you have to consider alternatives such as regenerative medicine.

The regenerative medicine treatments are minimally invasive, preserve the integrity of the joint and manage to recover a high percentage of their functionality and movement.

The most treated joint with these techniques is the kneealthough it is also successfully applied in hipshoulder, wrist, etc.





What are the symptoms of knee osteoarthritis?

The knee osteoarthritis It can produce many symptoms depending on the degree and area affected. If it’s a moderate osteoarthritis, can bother the patient when starting the movement of said joint. In the more advanced gradesis a disabling disease, which causes chronic pain and even requires long periods of rest, preventing normal daily activity.

In these cases, the mere fact of getting up from the seat and starting to walk can become an ordeal, going down stairs pain increases and after moderate exercise or a light walk, a knee swelling.

This inflammation is due to effusion within the joint that gives rise to the sensation of having something inside that bothers. The same happens with the rest of the joints that produce pain.

How does regenerative medicine help in chronic joint pain?

As explained by the doctor Carlos Jarabomedical director of Cres Clinicthere are very novel regenerative medicine techniques based on the use of biological material found in the body’s own tissues, such as blood or fat.





This material, implanted in the deteriorated areas, promotes vascularization and recovery of the damaged jointgiving rise to the pain relief Yet the improvement in movement.

These treatments are also effective in pathologies related to sports injuriesgetting shorten recovery times so it is a treatment chosen by both elite athletes and ordinary citizens.

Benefits of treatment with regenerative medicine

“We have many patients who thought that the only solution for their osteoarthritis was to resort to prosthetic surgery, since painkillers did not Improve your quality of life”, says Dr. Jarabo.

“Regenerative medicine techniques can improve the results of other conventional treatments”

However, he indicates that “we must not forget that regenerative medicine techniques can improve the results of other conventional treatmentsreplacing these or complementing them”.

“The benefits are many and also there is no possibility of rejectionbecause the patient’s biological material is used,” he adds.

The importance of a good app

Dr. Jarabo, who was a doctor at Real Zaragoza, directs a group of expert doctors in regenerative medicine located in the different Cres Clinics in Zaragoza, Madrid, Valencia and Palma de Mallorcahaving successfully treated multiple patients with different pathologies.





The medical director of Cres recalls that medical experience in this type of treatment is of vital importance, both in the diagnosis and in the treatment itself. “Patients undergoing this treatment improve joint movement and reduce pain by at least 75%.”, assures the expert.

These treatments are successfully applied at the Cres Clinic in Zaragoza, where the Dr. Elena Guallar. The specialist assures that “the technique is very safe and practically risk-free and, in a short time, achieves noticeably reduce pain suffered by the patient, improving joint mobility. In this way you can reach improve the degenerative evolution of the joint”.

