Regenerative medicine and stem cells, the ‘cure of the future’ | Health

Regenerative medicine and stem cells, the 'cure of the future'

In recent decades, stem cells have attracted attention due to their scientific importance: their implementation in the field of medicine offers alternatives for a wide range of medical treatments, ranging from the cure of diabetes mellitus, to cell therapies in diseases neural. The possibility of expansion and differentiation of these cells allows to obtain a sufficient number of these, which helps the development of cell therapy.

