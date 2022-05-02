Regenerative medicine and stem cells, the ‘cure of the future’ | Health

In recent decades, stem cells have attracted attention due to their scientific importance: their implementation in the field of medicine offers alternatives for a wide range of medical treatments, ranging from the cure of diabetes mellitus, to cell therapies in diseases neural. The possibility of expansion and differentiation of these cells allows to obtain a sufficient number of these, which helps the development of cell therapy.

“Stem cells are characterized by their ability to self-renew, that is, to divide and make copies of themselves. For this reason, they can colonize, integrate and originate new tissues”, he points out. Nieves Juarez Quirozexpert in regenerative medicine.

It is a branch focused on the repair of tissues and organs damaged by disease or the passage of time using stem cells. In the aesthetic field, stem cells are called the “biological gold” of the future. They are obtained mainly from adipose tissue and can rejuvenate the skin of the face and even restore the volume and shape that has been lost in certain areas of the body.

“This alternative has become one of the most important advances in the aesthetics and beauty sector. The development of regenerative medicine and the application of stem cells have made it possible to treat not only the visible signs of aging, but also, and no less importantly, the internal causes that cause them”, adds the expert.

Hyaluronic acid and other substances are focused on improving the visible appearance of the skin. However, they are not able to act on the volume of the tissue and restore it from their own innermost cells, which are responsible for rescuing the youthful appearance. Due to this property, stem cell treatments the future and the more immediate present.

To obtain optimal results, it is necessary to consider the following steps, according to the specialist. Through a mini-liposuction with local anesthesia, a small amount of fat is extracted, approximately between 50 to 100 cc of adipose tissue, depending on the area to be treated.

This procedure is usually performed on the abdomen, since it is the simplest and very good quality surface to extract fat rich in mesenchymal stem cells. However, they can also be extracted from the buttocks and thighs, both areas very rich in adipose tissue. The sample is transferred to a laboratory where it is processed immediately, using high technology and by specialized professionals, who isolate it from the rest of the components.

The sample is applied to the patient. This elixir of life nourishes and revitalizes the epidermal stem cells, and exerts an extraordinary rejuvenating effect on the rest of the tissue, improving all aspects related to premature aging of the skin, globally and lasting over time. “It is a field in which a lot of research is being done and from which many solutions are expected,” concludes the specialist at the Sthetic Care clinic.