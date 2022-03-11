Text: Dr. Germán Eduardo García Antezana

Specialist in regenerative medicine and stem cells

It is a branch of medicine that has made its appearance in this new century, is developing in all the countries of the world and may become the medicine of the future.

It is based on the use of stem cells or stem cells that have the possibility, once applied, of multiple healing actions, which we will show in this article.

Stem cells are the raw material, from which all the mature and differentiated cells of the human body have been formed. These cells are removed from the patient or a donor and are used to replace damaged or diseased tissues, through mechanisms of cell repair and regeneration, and new cells are generated, which replace those affected by disease and which are the cause of the symptoms of cancer. sick. They have self-renewal capacity to become cells identical to those of origin and also differentiated cells, which give rise to different types of specialized cells, thus being able to replace muscle, cartilage, bone, nerve, liver, pancreatic, lung cells, etc. .

In addition, they can secrete other factors called paracrines that release substances that fulfill functions of regulation of immunity, angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels), antioxidants and cell differentiation.

There are several types of stem cells, such as embryonic, umbilical cord and adult mesenchymal, which are the ones that are used and that can be obtained either from bone marrow or adipose tissue, which are the ones that are within our reach.

Once collected, they undergo laboratory processes, with a set of supplements that are imported from the United States, which include enzymes and come with a cold chain. They are processed, separated, activated and applied so that they can exert their great healing properties.

The routes of application vary according to the disease: they can be intra-articular, in the spinal canal (such as spinal anesthesia), intra-arterial, intramuscular or intravenous systemic.

They have the ability to migrate to the sites of injury, because they release substances called cytokines, which are mediators to attract and help in the establishment of these sites, which in English are called “homing”.

These cells have three fundamental properties: they are anti-inflammatory, they modulate immunity and they are regenerative, they also have the possibility of transforming into cells of the three cell lineages: mesoderm, endoderm and ectoderm, thus covering all the tissues of the human body.

Stem cell therapies can be applied to the treatment of multiple diseases, such as ischemic heart disease, liver cirrhosis, erectile dysfunction, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, paraplegia, cerebrovascular accidents, diabetes, joint diseases: rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, necrosis of the head of the femur; lupus, lung diseases and many others.

Umbilical cord stem cells represent another very important chapter of pediatric therapies, since they contain pluripotent stem cells, being effective in the management of malignant diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, birth defects such as hemoglobinopathies, immunity defects and metabolic disorders, among others. Many.

In short, stem cell treatments promote cell replacement (and healing) in diseased or damaged organs, as a new, state-of-the-art treatment resource is now available to our patients in this city.