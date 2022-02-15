Regenerative Medicine behind Sofia Goggia’s ‘miracle’ – Medicine

Even regenerative medicine contributed to the “miracle” of a medal that arrived after the important accident: a few hours after Sofia Goggia’s silver medal in the downhill race of the Beijing Winter Olympics, this is the comment of Claudio Zorzi, orthopedic surgeon of the Irccs of Negrar (Verona). A race against time for the Bergamo champion who won by finishing second in the Olympic downhill race, just two weeks after the treatment with platelet gel on her injured left knee, performed by Claudio Zorzi, orthopedic surgeon, director of the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Irccs Negrar. “We are proud to have contributed, together with her courage and iron will, and her athletic trainers, to Sofia’s incredible recovery and extraordinary result” comments Zorzi, to whom the Bergamo champion turned after the disastrous fall of Cortina, with one goal: to be able to participate in the Beijing Olympics.

Zorzi treated Sofia Goggia with PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) infiltration. “It is a procedure widely applied on the knee, hip and shoulder joints especially in the presence of arthrosis which at the IrccS in Negrar with over 6 thousand treatments a year records one of the largest international cases – explains the surgeon – L ‘use on the cruciate ligaments is more recent and there are still few cases treated “.

PRP is a gel obtained from a patient’s normal venous blood sampling, which is subsequently centrifuged resulting in a concentrated compound of plasma and platelets. The gel is injected into the joint with a simple infiltration. “The growth factors present in the blood preparation stimulate the tissue repair process, transforming it into a powerful biological medicine with a high anti-inflammatory effect. The first benefit for the patient is the disappearance of pain, as Goggia herself reported. of a method of regenerative medicine, simple, minimally invasive and well tolerated, which requires an intervention of about ten minutes. The patient is discharged after a few hours of observation “, concludes Zorzi.