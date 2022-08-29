Regenerative medicine can improve the quality of life of people suffering from joint pain

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 73% of people over 50 years of age suffer from some type of joint disease or show radiological signs of osteoarthritis. Above 65 years of age, symptoms are present in 60% of men and 70% of women, with the knee being the most prevalent joint.

One of the most common pathologies is chondromalacia or chondropathy patellawhich manifests with pain in the anterior aspect of the knee and refers to the disease or injury of the articular cartilage of the patella.

It is classified into four grades according to its extension and severity. If it’s a moderate chondromalacia, can slightly bother when starting the movement of said joint. Depending on the affected area, but in more advanced degrees, it becomes a disabling disease, which forces the person to even have long periods of rest, preventing normal daily activity. The mere fact of getting up from the seat and starting to walk can become an ordeal, going down stairs increases pain and after moderate exercise or a light walk, it results in swelling in the knee (this is caused by an intra-articular effusion that gives place to the sensation of having something inside that bothers).

This disease is common among young people who play certain sports that impact the knees such as basketball, football, runners… etc, but the greatest number of those affected are those over 65 years of age, due to the wear caused by age, and in many cases by being overweight.

How can it be treated?

The great medical advances in the field of Regenerative Medicine they make available treatments that help improve the quality of life of patients suffering from this pathology. At Clínicas Cres they are pioneers and experts in this type of treatment and have years of experience and highly qualified professionals in the implementation of these new therapies.

The Dr. Elena Guallar, a specialist doctor at the Cres Clinic in Zaragoza, recounts one of the success stories he has treated lately. For data protection, call the patient TMB

Dr. Elena Guallar checks the patient’s knee. Cres Clinics

“This 59-year-old patient entered the consultation complaining of left knee pain, greater in flexion located at the patellar level on the external face. Both the scan and the MRI confirmed the diagnosis of grade IV patellar chondropathy,” she explains.

“At Clínicas Cres, a treatment with Regenerative Medicine was proposed, treating it with its own biological material, in October 2020. In September 2021, it was discharged due to the completion of the treatment and almost total performance of the functionality of the treated knee”, keep going.

“During the process, the patient underwent objective tests (Womac’s test), the evolution being completely objective and positive: At the beginning of the treatment, the test was 26% and at the end, almost 84% (100% assumes no symptoms)”, he recalls.

“The MRI images requested in September 2020 and currently for control in 2022 to check the condition of the knee and the result of the treatment speak for themselves, carried out in an external center and objectively: In September 2020 it is reported of grade IV patellar chondropathy and in May 2022 of grade II patellar chondropathy of his left knee”, he affirms.

“Both functionally, symptomatologically, and objectively, the treatment has been effective, recovering the functionality of the joint and the disappearance of the symptoms. For this patient it has meant a great change in her life, she has gone from not being able to travel to be with her grandson to having an active life, she has just enjoyed a son’s wedding, she has gone on vacation with her grandson, she goes for a walk with her husband…”, she says

These testimonials are the greatest reward a doctor can expect, says Dr. Guallar, who answers the following questionnaire.

How to avoid suffering from this disease again?

Early detection is vital for the success of the treatment, it is much easier to treat in the initial stages of the disease, in the case of this patient, the right knee has begun to be treated, which is still in grade II and has passed to the nutrition unit where you are controlling your weight thanks to the Geneticres Nutritional Genetic Test, with the aim of being able to personalize a diet based on your genetics, adapting it to your lifestyle to obtain the best results.

What other joints can be treated?

In addition to the knee, all joints that present osteoarthritis can be treated with regenerative medicine, in the vast majority of cases we treat we manage to minimize pain, reverse inflammation and recover the functionality of the joint “

A good diagnosis is key to achieving good results, so it is very important that these treatments are carried out by medical professionals who are experts in regenerative medicine.

In Zaragoza, the Cres Clinic is located at Calle María Lostal 27, you can make an appointment at 976 483 553.