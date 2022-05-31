Reggaeton musicians who left the industry out of shame – Music and Books – Culture

At a concert at the end of 2021, a video went viral in which Farruko refused to sing ‘Pepas’ in the middle of a concert in Miami, because he felt that the lyrics were contrary to his faith. The successful reggaeton player preferred to spend a few minutes to apologize for his lyrics, considering that he had hurt many young people with them.

The singer’s fans were surprised in the midst of what they expected to be a presentation of their favorite songs. Although this left hundreds of people in ‘shock’, he is not the first exponent of reggaeton to express his faith and change his career or the theme of his songs.

Don Omar

More than a decade ago, the ‘King of Kings’ expressed the vehemence of his faith. He has on occasion mentioned that During his marriage to presenter Jackie Guerrido, he was able to strengthen his belief in God. He even has songs about his faith, like ‘Grateful’ and ‘I knew the truth’.

Hector ‘The Father’

The singer of ‘Baila Morena’ joined the Christian Pentecostal Missionary Church of Puerto Rico in 2009.

Since he made his faith public, Héctor Delgado Román has released a Christian album entitled ‘El Juicio Final’.

Vico C.

‘La recta final’ is a Christian song by reggaeton pioneer Vico C, who has professed Christianity for more than 20 years.

Like the other singers did, the platform he reached in the urban music industry has used it to send a message of faith to his fans.

daddy yankee

These will be the dates of Daddy Yankee’s concert in Colombia.

Recently Ramón Ayala, the real name of the reggaeton icon, reported that he would retire from the industry, but not before doing one last tour.

Although the decision to move away from urban music is not due to his Christian faith, it is It has been clear that since he was 17 years old he found his spiritual path.

The brother of this world star of reggaeton is a Christian pastor and it is a religion that several in his family follow.

Volt

In 2015 one of the first reggaeton greats decided to retire from music to embrace a new stage, in which faith took a priority place in his life.

He still creates music, but for 7 years he has been doing it with the intention of writing praise and Christian music.

For most of these artists, with the exception of Farruko and Voltio, faith and artistic creation have not been separated, rather music has become the vehicle to ‘show God that they are following his path’.

