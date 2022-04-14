Reggaetonero claims to have proof that Nathanael Cano has a boyfriend

Through social networks, a new discussion broke out between the singers Nathanael Cano and Oviwho used to work together and are now hitting it off.

Everything would have started because in the style of Residente, Nathanael would have prepared a tiradera against Ovi that ended up leaking and reaching the ears of the reggaeton player, who recently collaborated with Kimberly Loaiza in ‘Después de las 12’.

For this reason, Ovi confronted Nathanael through his Instagram stories and said, “If you have any inferiority or coming out issues, come out.”

Also, in a story that he later deleted, he said he had tests that the singer of lying corridos has a boyfriend, “I have the video of you and your boyfriend when they did their dirty things in my penthouse when you lived added so that you continue (saying that) I don’t believe in you”.

And it is that Ovi exploded when Nathanael exposed a video of the reggaeton player in a fight where he claims ‘they almost killed him’, for which he was furious and after publishing it, he threatened to bring to light this supposed video that would expose the Nathanael’s preferences.

“What’s up, compa?… what’s happening now that today he gave you for me again, bro? Tell me what is happening? Some time ago you came for the same thing mentioning me against me, I don’t know if you envy, I don’t know what and then you come asking for forgiveness, apologies and one forgives you because one does not live with rancor in his heart but you don’t put yourself and you know the kind of person you arethat’s why one doesn’t give you a place in his life but today you mention me again, I don’t know why, because I don’t even think about you, you mention me again for a part of a video of mine where they almost killed me, you don’t play with that, but I’m not going to fall for your game, I’m not going to put myself at your height”mentioned Ovi in ​​a video.

And he added that the interpreter who recently appeared at the Ceremonia festival does not answer the phone to settle their differences, “Nata, how much did you pay to kill me? How do you have that video if that was in Miami?. That’s as far as your envy bro, you send people to hurt me because you don’t even have the courage to answer the phone right now to solve things like men”.

For its part, Nathanael answered saying, “How much does the Ovi bark? Have you already forgotten that due to accusations of domestic violenceNodal erased it from his song?