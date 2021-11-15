Reggiana and Cesena share the stakes, no goal for Mapei

The big match of the 14th day between Reggiana and Cesena ends with a goalless draw. There were many occasions on both sides, but the usual interventions of Nardi and the imprecision of the bianconeri in front of goal meant that both the unbeatenability of the Emilians in the league and the external one of the bianconeri were preserved. An excellent point earned and deserved by the guys from Viali, who are, however, overtaken in the standings by Modena, fresh from the 2-1 victory over Vis Pesaro. Currently the podium says Reggiana 32, Modena 30 and Cesena 29. Next Sunday the Cavalluccio will host the Fermana at the Manuzzi, with the awareness of being able to fight until the end with the two Emilians for direct promotion.

Viali confirms the starting block that beat Pescara, except for the goalkeeper, with Nardi taking back his place from 1 ‘after the intestinal virus. The first opportunity is for the hosts in the 6 ‘, on the development of a corner kick Contessa kicks with her left foot from the edge of the area and puts out not by much. At 9 ‘the guests close to the advantage: Voltolini misses a postponement favoring the recovery of Berti, who serves Bortolussi, but the number 20 from the edge chokes the shot too much and wastes a good chance. Luciani looks for the door on the fly from afar, Nardi does not trust and puts in a corner. Berti also tries the conclusion from the edge per lap, without however bothering the home defender. Thrill for Nardi in the 15 ‘, when Bortolussi headed a cross by touching the post on his left. At 25 ‘Favale wins a free kick from the edge and takes charge of the serve, but hits the barrier. At half an hour Reggiana centimeters from the advantage: Sciaudone caught in the area from a tight angle hits the post to Nardi’s right. Immediately afterwards Guglielmotti hits the wood to the left of the number 33, which was in any case in the path of the ball. Interesting punishment for Cesena, he beats Caturano but fails to give the ball neither power nor precision. Excellent intervention by Nardi at 43 ‘on the low shot to cross by Lanini. A first fraction of the game with more dangers on the part of Nardi than Voltolini.

Sciaudone tries from distance at the beginning of the second half, but in his right there is only power without precision. Clamorous opportunity for Cesena in the 51st minute: free kick by Ardizzone, Bortolussi hits his head and the ball ends up on the post. Upon retort, Missiroli’s conclusion is printed on the crossbar. Sciaudone tries again on the fly, this time in the area, but also in this case the ball ends up very high. At 63 ‘the first of changes of Viali, which inserts Ilari and Tonin in place of Missiroli and Berti. Dangerous the Emilians on the restart with Guglielmotti, who forces Nardi to take refuge in the corner. On the developments, the goalkeeper is very good at raising Cauz’s header over the crossbar. Excellent triangulation between Caturano and Ciofi, with the latter in the area that is stopped in the corner at the time of the shot. At 76 ‘Giacomo Zecca returns to the field after the injury, to make room for him is Caturano. At 10 ‘from the end Ardizzone finds Tonin at the height of the spot, but the number 99 in the lead vanishes, wasting a great chance. At 84 ‘last two changes for the bianconeri: Steffè and Candela take the place of Ardizzone and Favale. Nothing happens in the 3 minutes of injury time, Cesena comes out of Mapei with a well-deserved draw and retains their unbeaten run.