Reggie discusses the failures and successes of Nintendo, Xbox Game Pass, the PlayStation shortage and more

He has shared that “the way we learn is by looking at our failures and applying those lessons to move forward.” He has commented that the Wii U and the launch price of the 3DS were missteps for Nintendo. He believes that Nintendo learned from them, that Wii U paved the way for the Switch and that the 3DS’s price reduction allowed it to succeed.

He sees Xbox Game Pass as a “really innovative idea”, but thinks they need to improve messaging

He claims that Sony needs to solve its supply problems with PlayStation

He notes that the metaverse is “digital, immersive, a place that has persistence in execution. There is a common currency. There’s a wide range of different developers creating content for this.”

Sees the Meta company as the least innovative in the industry

He is optimistic about NFTs and the blockchain

It’s been a while since he played Animal Crossing: New Horizons, although he adds that would like to find a way to monetize his island in the game, though it needs to be done carefully

He believes that the purchase of Bungie will help Sony in the sector of live services

He adds that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is a brilliant financial move, although he says he believes there will be an exodus of developers with all these acquisitions

Finds Steam Deck interesting, though thinks it's too expensive

He expects E3 to evolve and believes Geoff Keighley will take over this year

He still believes it’s important for fans to try games before they’re released.

