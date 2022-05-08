Reggie Explains Why He Never Learned Japanese When He Was Working At Nintendo

When I first started at Nintendo, I asked, “Should I learn Japanese?” And they gave me the advice: “Look, Reggie, we need you to focus on other things. The business is in difficult times. You are providing commercial knowledge of sales, marketing and advertising, that is very important to us. That’s where we need you to focus. And we will deal with communication in a different way.”

And so, you know, several key executives speak and understand English, many extraordinarily well. But I didn’t learn Japanese. And so it meant that any of the large group meetings were in this sequential translation. And it forced me to be very careful in my verbal communication. And, you know, when you think about it, we have so many idioms, and we have so many words… I had to cut all that out, I had to be as clear and concise as possible, I needed to be very persuasive in my language to move things forward. So it’s certainly something that I had to be aware of in all of these communications. And I did, regardless of being in a situation where simultaneous or sequential translation was happening. Or if you were in a meeting with Mr. Iwata or Mr. Miyamoto.