Reggie Fils-Aimé applauds Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard and anticipates further acquisitions

In addition, it charges against the concept of Facebook’s metaverse and claims that it is not an innovative company.

He was one of the most important figures in Nintendo, and his resignation in 2019 caused a before and after in the company’s history. Reggie Fils-Aimeformer president of Nintendo America, did not doubt the success of the Big N after his departure, but this does not mean that he returns from time to time to comment on the current state of the industry. For this reason, now he has returned with some statements that not only give his opinion on the most notorious purchases of recent months, but also demonstrate his unbreakable link with video games.

The growth of smaller, more innovative firms suggests further consolidation is ahead for the industryReggie Fils-AimeIn an interview with Bloomberg (via Eurogamer) the former president considers that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been “a fantastic purchase” by Microsoft. However, he also thinks that the game is not over and therefore we can still see surprises in the future: “The growth of smaller and more innovative firms that are currently in seed or funding rounds as well suggests further consolidation is ahead for the industry“.

Representation in game and in leadership is not at all where it should beReggie Fils-AimeHowever, we are talking about really millionaire purchases. And Reggie believes that all the money available to big business could be spent on things as important as the diversity: “This is a global industry that reaches 3,000 million people around the world; it is a business of $200 billion“, he explains in the interview. “The representation in the game and in leadership it’s not where it should be at all“.

Beyond this, Bloomberg has not missed the opportunity to ask Reggie about other current issues such as the proposals within the metaverse. mentioning Facebookone of the companies that has used this term the most, the former president of Nintendo America predicts that his version of the metaverse will not go very far: “I don’t think your current definition will be successful“. Something that complements with more powerful statements: “Facebook it is not an innovative company“, he exclaims, “Either they have acquired cool things like Oculus or Instagram, or they have been quick to follow people’s ideas.”

But Reggie doesn’t close the door on the metaverse entirely, admitting that there are smaller companies whose digital initiatives they can be interesting. In this sense, the former president especially applauds Epic Games and comments that they are doing a “very convincing” job, although it seems that they do not lose track of everything that the industry has to offer.

It is not the first time that someone linked to Nintendo (even if it is the former president of its American headquarters) mentions the metaverse. We still do not know if the Big N has plans around this concept, as she has been particularly interested, although she considers that there are still aspects to be defined.

Be that as it may, Reggie returns to the fray with statements that show his passion for video games and for this industry. After all, his time at Nintendo has been really fruitful for both parties, and the former president has summed this up by recalling his best moments at the helm of Nintendo America. In addition, Reggie is still attentive to everything that happens in these parts and has already dropped other predictions like the good future of streaming.

