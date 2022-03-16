Reggie: GameStop doesn’t know the business or understand the gamers

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Reggie Fils-Aimé is one of the most important directors in the history of the industry and his time at Nintendo is always remembered because during his tenure as president of Nintendo of America there were successful launches, but also some setbacks. After leaving the Japanese company, his appointment as a member of the Board of GameStop ignited the expectation to solve the chain’s problems given his experience. However, things did not go well, Reggie left there and recently strongly criticized the decisions made.

Reggie Fils-Aimé reveals the reasons for his departure from GameStop

During an interview with Bloomberg (via The Gamer) Reggie Fils-Aimé spoke about his time as a director of GameStop and what could well be one of the setbacks in his career. After leaving his position as a member of the Board of the video game and related specialty store chain in June 2021, Reggie broke the silence and first revealed his idea when starting this new stage in GameStop: “I believed that the company could be successful. I believed that by taking the right action, the company would be ready in time for the launch of the new systems. A company that caters well to the core gaming audience could have a successful future.”

The former president of Nintendo of America felt rejected

Unfortunately, according to the words of Reggie Fils-Aimé, Game Stop was not very interested in making it part of the project beyond the decisions that were made on a desk, which led the manager to feel rejected: “the problem was that As the strategy started to unfold, I asked to be part of the team to develop it. I knew the business as a consumer, as a vendor. I had pretty strong opinions about how the business needed to be run, but I was turned down.”

Later, the former president of Nintendo of America raised his tone and declared: “GameStop does not know this business. It does not understand the players. I took the rejection as a message that they did not want other ideas and for me that was unacceptable. There is no strategy articulated and managers don’t want to articulate it for fear that someone will copy it”.

Thus, there is no doubt that Reggie Fils-Aimé’s time at GameStop was not a good thing and the relationship ended so badly that the manager, accustomed to excellent public relations management, always prudent and respectful, threw everything against the company.

