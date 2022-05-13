Reggie shares his theory about F-Zero’s absence in recent years

We get more interesting statements from Reggie Fils-Aime. Remember that it is indeed the former president of Nintendo of America, who has now confirmed news.

Specifically, we have been able to know on this occasion Reggie’s opinion on the total absence in recent years of the franchise f-zero. In a recent meeting with Venturebeat, he has shared the following:

Why was F-Zero abandoned? The thought I would share is that, at least during my tenure, the developers at Nintendo were always experimenting with different styles of gameplay, always thinking about where a unique experience could be applied, either to an existing franchise or maybe creating a new franchise. . My bet is that somewhere in the development centers of Kyoto, some developer is toying with an idea that could be applied to F-Zero. It is never a situation, at least in my experience, where the company makes a conscious decision not to continue supporting the franchise for a reason. Historically, it just hasn’t worked that way, at least not when I was there. What do you think of their statements? We read you in the comments.

