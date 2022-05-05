Reggie Talks About His Success At Nintendo As A Black Male And The Importance Of Diversity In Gaming

We bring new and interesting statements from Reggie Fils-Aime. Remember that it is indeed the former president of Nintendo of America, who has now confirmed news.

On this occasion, we have been able to learn of statements related to diversity and integration within Nintendo. Reggie has spoken about his success with the company as a black male, integrating this variety into games like Fire Emblem, and more.

This is how he commented in his new book:

I celebrate that I am a black man who succeeded not only in the video game industry, which is not dominated by black men, but that I succeeded at Nintendo as a black American. The reason I was able to be successful is that I brought my whole self to the role. I stood up strongly for what I believed in and drew on my personal experiences in life and business to advance my views. And, fortunately for me, those views were not only taken on board most of the time, but most of the time they worked in the market. We promote all levels of diversity. It was a constant push, an acknowledgment that in games where you had human representation, we needed to have a lot more diversity and allow the player to make decisions that they felt they should be able to make.

What do you think of his words? We read you in the comments.

