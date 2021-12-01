Reggina-Ascoli 1-2, Sabiri is always magical at the “Granillo”. Double that launches the Woodpecker among the great – picenotime

After almost 7 months, Ascoli returns to challenge Reggina at the “Granillo” stadium in the match valid for the fifteenth day of the Serie B championship. amaranth who suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat in Benevento.

Sottil confirms the 4-3-1-2 with Leali in goal and the defense formed by Baschirotto, Botteghin, Avlonitis and D’Orazio. Buchel in the control room assisted by Collocolo and Caligara with Sabiri on the trocar in support of Iliev and captain Dionisi. Aglietti responds with a 4-3-3 with Turati between the posts and the rear guard made up of Lakicevic, Cionek, Regini and Di Chiara. Midline with Hetemaj, Crisetig and Cortinovis, central point the former Montalto supported by Rivas and Laribi. There are 30 Ascolan fans in the Away Sector, present in the stands the president Neri (who greeted them before the start of the match) and Andrea Pulcinelli, son of the patron Massimo.

Ascoli starts in offensive projection. Sabiri immediately engages Turati with a powerful cross-shot from the left-handed lane. From the following corner it is still the German playmaker who mocked the amaranth goalkeeper with a fantastic “cursed” with his right hand just before the top of the area (second goal in the league for Sabiri, tenth with the Picchio shirt). At the quarter of an hour the triangle on the edge of the area between Rivas and Laribi, the right interior of the latter ends slightly to the side. At 21 ‘free kick by Sabiri rejected by the barrier, the ball to Buchel who kicks on the fly touching the post. At 24 ‘diagonal with the left-handed from the very long distance of Iliev, the ball not too far from the furthest wood. At half an hour Crisetig placed for the insertion of Cionek who kicks in a split, low secure hold by Leali. At 33 ‘the referee Abisso conceded a penalty to the hosts for a touch with the wide arm of Baschirotto on a close header by Rivas on a cross by Hetemaj. From the spot goes Montalto who with a powerful left-handed defeats Leali (fourth center in the league for the former Juventus striker). Ascoli returns forward: Collocolo serves well in the Iliev area who turns immediately and shoots col left-handed, the Calabrians are saved after a dangerous pinball machine.

At the beginning of the recovery the other ex Bellomo enters in place of Laribi. For Buchel comes the seventh yellow card of the season for a too wide arm on Di Chiara’s face. At 51 ‘insidious amaranth with a torpedo from outside Bellomo out by a whisker. At 55 ‘Picchio takes the lead: Buchel’s left foot is deflected in a winning way by Sabiri with the heel, nothing can Turati (third center in the league for the German, eleventh with the black and white shirt). Enter Eramo in place of Buchel, with Montalto trying to mock Leali with an incredible conclusion from the midfield circle just above the crossbar. Aglietti reinforces the attack with the Bulgarian Galabinov in place of Cortinovis. At 66 ‘nice cross by Di Chiara from the left on an assist from Rivas’s heel, a paw by Montalto who barely finds the mirror of the goal. There is also room for Maistro for Dionisi (the captain’s armband passes to Eramo), Bianchi and Liotti enter Reggina for Hetemaj and Rivas. At 77 ‘excellent save by Leali on a header in the area by Galabinov on a free-kick from the left by Liotti. Aglietti also throws the 40-year-old Denis into the fray, Montalto makes room for him. At 79 ‘an interesting idea from Maistro and a right-footed shot from the edge, Turati blocks in the chest without worries. At minute 81 Bellomo loads his left at the bezel, the ball ends out of nothing. On the opposite front Sabiri flies all alone in the amaranth area but hesitates too much in kicking at the net, a fundamental recovery of Cionek. Iliev defends the ball and serves Maistro, a shot controlled by Turati. In the final Sottil relies on Quaranta and De Paoli for D’Orazio and Iliev. At 90 ‘Bellomo brushes from the short side of the area, Denis jumps higher than all but only touches the far post. In the five minutes of injury time, the Marche region closed ranks and Reggina was unable to create dangers in Leali’s parts. The seventh victory of the season for Ascoli arrives, the fifth away from home. The points in the standings of Sottil’s team become 25 in view of the next home match against Parma.



SCOREBOARD AND REPORT CARDS

REGGINA-ASCOLI 1-2

REGGINA (4-3-3): Turati 5.5; Lakicevic 5.5, Cionek 6, Regini 5.5, By Chiara 6; Hetemaj 6 (73 ‘Bianchi 5.5), Crisetig 5.5, Cortinovis 6 (63 ‘Galabinov 6); Rivas 6 (73 ‘Liotti 6), Montalto 6.5 (77 ‘Denis 6), Laribi 5.5 (46 ‘Bellomo 6.5). Available: Micai, Adjapong, Loiacono, Stavropoulos, Ricci, Gavioli, Tumminello. Coach: Aglietti 5.5

ASCOLI (4-3-1-2): Loyal 6.5; Bashkir 5.5, Box office 6.5, Avlonitis 6.5, D’Orazio 6.5 (87 ‘Forty sv); Collocolo 6.5, Buchel 6.5 (61 ‘Eramo 6.5), Caligara 6; Sabiri 8; Iliev 6.5 (87 ‘De Paoli sv), Dionysus 6 (73 ‘Maistro 6). Available: Guarna, Bill, Salvi, Tavcar, Felicioli, Franzolini, Castorani, Palazzino. Coach: Sottil 7

Referee: Abyss of Palermo 5.5

Var: Maggioni di Lecco

Goals: 2 ‘Sabiri, 35’ rig. Montalto, 55 ‘Sabiri

Spectators: 4,229 (including 30 guests)