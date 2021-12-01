Reggina-Ascoli 1-2, Sottil: “Winning here is never easy but we deserved it, we wanted to start strong” – picenotime

The coach of Ascoli Andrea Sottil spoke in the press room of the “Granillo” stadium at the end of the match won against Reggina on the fifteenth day of the Serie B championship.

“Coming to win here is never easy, I know the environment and the stadium well, Reggina is an excellent team coached by a very experienced coach, it can happen to go through a difficult moment, it has happened to us too. The guys played a great game, fought to the end, we are giving continuity of performances and results. Even with Monza we would have deserved amply to win, even today the result is right for what the pitch said, let’s go ahead on this path here. – stated Sottil -. We wanted to start strong and not suffer the impact of Reggina, we were good at taking advantage of a free kick done well with Sabiri. However, Reggina played a good first half, we lost a bit of the pitch at some point. In the second half we went better, we defended and played with quality and technique, proposing ourselves well forward. Penalty? You can talk for a lifetime about these handballs in the area, for me there is no distance between the two players, I don’t know where Baschirotto can put his hands, for me it is not a penalty, but the referee wanted to give it and that’s okay … Sabiri what is she doing in B? To go to Serie A he knows what I have to do, we talked about it many times with him. He has to play as many games as tonight’s, not one or two, interpreting the two phases well. He is a complete player to go up in the category but he has to carry on a whole year with this type of performance “.