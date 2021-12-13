Reggina, Crisciello on Aglietti: “The panettone has arrived at my house, fans? They too are guilty”

“I wanted to inform you that a panettone has just been delivered to me at home”. Thus begins the ironic gloss of Michele Crisciello in the editorial on Tuttomercatoweb.com – on what appears to be the future of Mimmo Toscano at Reggina

“It was what Aglietti had to eat in Reggio Calabria. I’ll eat it for you. Vasco sang “It’s Alfredo’s fault”. Yes, Vasco is really his fault. On June 8, live on television, I told Taibi. With Aglietti you don’t go anywhere. He does not create teams, he ditches them. Bad dressing room management and tactically poor. He gave him a two-year contract. I am a friend of Taibi and I had warned him. He told me “You are wrong and you will agree with me”. Taac. Not even Christmas has arrived. As I write this, I don’t know if he has been exonerated because Alfredone’s defeat has just ended. 0-4 at home with Alessandria. He has a team for the top 5, with him from 14th place. The problem is that it now becomes difficult to take over this group after the Aglietti disasters. Will Toscano return? Perhaps. He is still on the payroll but it would be a problem because it takes a lot of work and half a revolution in January to raise them. After Chiavari, Novara, Chievo and Ascoli here is Reggio Calabria. The fans, also guilty, had welcomed him as a great Coach only out of respect for his past as a bomber. It is one thing to be a footballer, another to be a coach. But Aglietti remained in 1995 when he was paired with Pasino. The bench is another story… “.

The journalist already in the summer had had the opportunity to point out his not very high consideration of the amaranth technician.